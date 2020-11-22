Time to surrender to the living moment

The picture is grainy, but it's the best they could get. Two men in white coats standing, one at each goalpost, at the Hill 16 end in Croke Park. The one on the left is Eddie McCarthy, an experienced umpire, aged 50. The one of the right is his son, Séamus, aged 21. Nowhere near as experienced. Some years later Jimmy Magee was asked if he knew the first father and son act to umpire an All-Ireland football final. The McCarthy pair from Bansha was the correct answer. He got it.

This was the 1975 football final. A year before Séamus McCarthy had first played senior football for Tipperary, just before Kerry became the province's untouchables and a year after Cork won the All-Ireland. Where did they think they were going? They met Cork in Fermoy and were given a pitiless beating. McCarthy came off the bench. The hit he shipped off Humphrey Kelleher felt like it took half a week to recover from.

But what other way was there to Croke Park if you were a Tipp footballer in the 1970s? Being an umpire with an inter-county referee was a ticket to Shangri La and John Moloney, the experienced whistleblower, came from Bansha and was deeply involved in Galtee Rovers. Eddie McCarthy was one of his trusted umpires. A week and half out from the '75 final between Kerry and Dublin he was in the McCarthy home and asked young Séamus if he was interested in umpiring a game on Sunday week. Séamus had done a few games here and there, standing in for one of the regulars. When he said he would he was told it would be the All-Ireland final.

Moloney told him to focus on blue or green, not on Jimmy Keaveney or John O'Keeffe, to avoid being star-struck. His father looked out for him. An early point attempt by Brian Mullins went into the clouds and found the young apprentice poorly placed, but Eddie McCarthy quickly intervened to save his blushes. He only umpired a few more matches after that. It was time to get back to Galtee Rovers and to doing what he could for Tipperary football.

Forty-five years on, much water has passed under the bridge. Croke Park is no longer as remote a fantasy as it used to be for a Tipperary footballer. Séamus McCarthy, now 66, is preparing to watch his county play Cork in a Munster senior final from his home in Kinsale. Once described as the father figure of Tipperary football, that level of detachment won't feel right. He'd rather be there of course. It is taking place only a few miles away in the city but, like most other people, he has to settle for television.

In Tipperary's evolution towards becoming a more able competitor he's had an influential hand, much more as a manager than a player. This year he has been active in chairing the county's Bloody Sunday Commemoration Committee. Many of its plans went up in smoke due to Covid-19. By chance the county has ended up in a Munster final a day after the 100th anniversary. The coincidence has an almost cosmic quality. "It is," he says, "like the stars were aligned."

They will wear the colours of Michael Hogan's club in Grangemockler, rather than the blue and gold, and the sleeve of the jersey will bear an image of Hogan. The emotional impact of this on the players is impossible to evaluate. When they reached the first Munster senior final in almost a half century in '93, with McCarthy as manager, there were "a few parallels" he feels with now.

"Sometimes the event overtook the match. And it was all interviews about being in the Munster final, what it was going to be like to play and all this kind of stuff. And I don't think we were ready for that. Just thinking on the match, we were eights points to no score down, we didn't really get the ball past the half-way line for a quarter of an hour. We lost by eight points. And I'm not saying now it would have been any different but certainly the event overshadowed the match.

"That's what I was afraid of this week, that Bloody Sunday would overshadow it, but I think the management will probably be well enough capable of dealing with that. The players want to wear the jersey. I think the words they used were 'honoured to wear the jersey'. And, look, hopefully they'll be inspired by it without it inhibiting in any other way."

He had two spells in charge of the Tipp seniors. But he cut his teeth with the minors in 1983, soon after retiring from county football. In the GAA's centenary year, they defeated Cork and Kerry, beating the latter in the final in Killarney, before falling to Dublin in the All-Ireland final. "I'd two big midfielders, Brian Burke and Gerry Ryan," says McCarthy, "until they stood up beside Paul Clarke and Jim Stynes."

Their exploits in '84 marked a major milestone; a Tipp football team hadn't won a Munster minor title since 1955. In a monochrome football world blue and gold made a vivid splash on the centenary year canvass. Those players formed the nucleus of the senior team that reached a Munster senior final in 1993, with McCarthy as manager, the first appearance in 49 years. McCarthy had them back in the final the following year.

In 2004 he came back for two years in a firefighting role after the team had withdrawn from a qualifier match against Fermanagh. The boycott was in protest over a club hurling match being scheduled that involved a few of their players. Football was still the poor man's game. A year after they won the Tommy Murphy Cup with Declan Browne as captain. Playing in front of a full house at Croke Park - as a curtain-raiser to the All-Ireland semi-final between Armagh and Tyrone - is something he'll always treasure.

"When we played that Tommy Murphy final I'd say we were near the bottom of Division 4," he says. "Wexford, our opponents, were around the top of Division 1. It was the Mattie Forde era. There could have been 30 places between us. To win that one was great. It didn't do a whole lot more other than put us back on track."

What makes Tipp stand out from the other Munster counties outside of Kerry and Cork is their progress at minor and under 21, with an All-Ireland minor win in 2011, and an under 21 final appearance four years later. But the fact remains that Tipperary last won a Munster senior championship in 1935. "I always had a desire to get involved with Tipp football," McCarthy explains at one stage, talking of where it began. "Now that's family-based as well. My parish is hugely a football area. My father would have played and won county championships. And our team, Galtee Rovers, won a couple of county championships.

"To play for Tipp was huge for me. People wouldn't understand that because the chances of you winning anything were quite slight. But for me it was a huge honour. Now I changed that after when I was managing. I said I no longer want people to play for Tipp, I want them to try and win for Tipp."

He remembers hearing Martin McHugh some time ago talking about his impressions of Tipp footballers, from his own playing days, rooted in a league match in Emly and being marked by a player who wore glasses. McCarthy, who played in the same game, smiles and says he isn't offended. He knows it wasn't meant that way, but "it was kind of making a feck of us."

None of that applies now. They are outsiders against a Cork team that shocked Kerry while Tipp laboured to get past Limerick. But with Kerry eliminated, there is a natural spike in optimism. "In recent years they've been more than a match for Cork. Cork I think will be buoyant after the Kerry match. That could give them an extra step and they will still feel that they'll beat Tipp. They put together a game plan to beat Kerry, and I'd love if we could put together a game plan to beat Cork. I think it will be extremely difficult. I really do. But do I think they've a chance? I do. I think we need (Conor) Sweeney to play very well. I think we need (Michael) Quinlivan to play very well. Now Colin O'Riordan, if they decide to play him, that's a great conundrum."

Adding another layer of intrigue is the chance that O'Riordan, on contract with Sydney Swans in the AFL, might play for Tipp for the first time in five years. "I know his passion for Tipp," says McCarthy, "his father played with me, it's huge. He played in an All-Ireland minor final when he was 15. He was captain of the All-Ireland under 21 team. He was a great player. And he survived in Australia, which I would say is very, very difficult. I was there with the international rules in 2014 (as team selector) and I sort of got an insight and to survive there is difficult. I know he has been training for the last six or seven weeks with us since he's been at home. I haven't seen them now. I am not in that circle any more. But I'll tell you for effort and enthusiasm he'll give it a right shot. Now, how the football will go is another thing."

If it was your decision? "I know I'd pick him. I'll put it like this, if I brought him into the squad I'd start him. I'm not sure I'd put him in to try to change to game with 20 minutes to go."

McCarthy has been living in Kinsale since 1996, with his wife Margaret. Their four children have all left home. The youngest, Niall, won an All-Ireland junior football medal with Cork in 2013. "But I think you can only be from one place," says his father, nailing his own colours firmly to the mast.

His home place, Bansha, and its surrounding areas, experienced much activity during the War of Independence. A week before Bloody Sunday, a few miles outside Bansha, the Lisnagaul ambush in the Glen of Aherlow involved an attack on a party of RIC and Black and Tans in which four RIC men were killed. The commander of the flying column responsible, Dinny Lacey, was later killed in the Civil War and is remembered in the popular revolutionary ballad, 'The Galtee Mountain Boy'.

October marked the 100th anniversary of the shooting dead of the O'Dwyer brothers by British forces at their parents' home in Ballydavid, near Bansha. Members of the Bansha company of the 3rd Tipperary Brigade, they were targeted after attending the funeral of Seán Treacy, a key figure in the War of Independence, earlier in the day. Treacy is buried in Kilfeacle, near Bansha.

Today then will simmer with a meaning deeper than football, but then football always had meaning deeper than the game itself for those like McCarthy through the connections to time and people and place. He appreciates the importance of preserving memory and history, and providing something for the next generation to carry on and understand.

"There were 18 Tipp players involved on Bloody Sunday and we've visited all of their graves," he says, explaining that their main purpose was to honour the memory of all those involved in the squad, not only Michael Hogan. "And to see the clubs and all of a sudden the awareness that has grown in all of the clubs because these were their people. I went to Mullinahone, and they had six players, and the whole parish embraced it and came to the commemoration. I thought that was fantastic. I also thought, I've said this a hundred times, we were only two generations removed from Bloody Sunday but I've met four direct descendants that are one generation removed. So it is not that long ago.

"This weekend in New York we're doing two players who died in New York, Ned O'Shea was captain, from Fethard, and Jimmy Doran from Mullinahone. Their graves have been located in New York and they're being commemorated this weekend with a wreath-laying."

And now it is a case of waiting for the ball to be thrown in and see what unfolds. After all that history and remembrance it is time to surrender to the living moment.