Time to surrender to the living moment

Dermot Crowe

History and retrospect have played a huge part in Tipperary's year

Séamus McCarthy: &lsquo;I think it will be extremely difficult. I really do. But do I think they&rsquo;ve a chance? I do.&rsquo; Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision Expand

The picture is grainy, but it's the best they could get. Two men in white coats standing, one at each goalpost, at the Hill 16 end in Croke Park. The one on the left is Eddie McCarthy, an experienced umpire, aged 50. The one of the right is his son, Séamus, aged 21. Nowhere near as experienced. Some years later Jimmy Magee was asked if he knew the first father and son act to umpire an All-Ireland football final. The McCarthy pair from Bansha was the correct answer. He got it.

This was the 1975 football final. A year before Séamus McCarthy had first played senior football for Tipperary, just before Kerry became the province's untouchables and a year after Cork won the All-Ireland. Where did they think they were going? They met Cork in Fermoy and were given a pitiless beating. McCarthy came off the bench. The hit he shipped off Humphrey Kelleher felt like it took half a week to recover from.

But what other way was there to Croke Park if you were a Tipp footballer in the 1970s? Being an umpire with an inter-county referee was a ticket to Shangri La and John Moloney, the experienced whistleblower, came from Bansha and was deeply involved in Galtee Rovers. Eddie McCarthy was one of his trusted umpires. A week and half out from the '75 final between Kerry and Dublin he was in the McCarthy home and asked young Séamus if he was interested in umpiring a game on Sunday week. Séamus had done a few games here and there, standing in for one of the regulars. When he said he would he was told it would be the All-Ireland final.

