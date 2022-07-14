Impatiently waiting for The Sligo Champion to appear in the shops on a Wednesday evening is a vivid childhood memory. The weekly dopamine hit as the sprawling broadsheet was angled open in the car on the way home from school. My perusal of the local paper always started at the at the back – the excellent sports section.

First stop, fixtures for the U-12 ‘B’ 13-a-side league. What exotic corner of the county were our Drumcliffe/Rosses Point team headed for next.

Second stop, results from the U-12 ‘B’ 13-a-side league.

Third stop, the ‘Club Notes’ of the next opponent. Little did their thorough PRO know that listing the team and scorers from their U-12 team’s last game was crucial scouting insight for impending opponents!

The second stop is where I first fell down a hole that we have all been down. Scoreboard analysis. A very fundamental form of it.

“So, if we beat Castleconnor by five last week and our opponents this week, Geevagh, only beat them by two points the week before, then we are well set for a three-point win over Geevagh”.

Well, if not by exactly three points, we are definitely a better team.

It took many, many upsets of this flawed analysis of form to educate me that sport is not quite black and white. That one result is not an accurate reflection of a team’s, player’s, or manager’s ability.

A few years on and I am now less embarrassed by my youthful naivety. Even a passing consumption of our sports media would quickly illuminate that plenty of us who should know better are still capable of falling down the same hole. Not to mention its first cousin, recency bias.

Perhaps the 2022 fortunes and misfortunes of Donegal and Armagh illustrate this best.

If this year’s championship was knockout, as it was in 2020 and 2021, the perception would be that Donegal are a better team than Armagh after cruising to a six-point Ulster quarter-final win. Serious questions would abound on where Armagh are going after another championship collapse. Big questions for Kieran McGeeney. A managerial masterclass by Declan Bonner.

Fast forward six weeks and the picture had changed. Armagh are ten-point winners over the self-same Donegal. Big questions for Bonner. A managerial masterclass by McGeeney.

More recently. Twenty minutes into Saturday’s semi-final. Derry are three points to no score ahead. Brendan Rogers has scored two points. Derry good. Galway terrible. Rogers good. Comer struggling. Fifty minutes later and the prevailing narrative on that game, now and for the coming months – Derry terrible. Galway good. Comer better than Rogers.

All sports followers can take solace that the above absurdity applies across all sports. For a prime example we just need to look at the narrative surrounding our egg-chasing kin’s exploits in New Zealand over the last two weeks.

9th July: Ireland are terrible. No shape. No direction. No squad depth. The World Cup will be a disaster. Peter O’Mahony is too lippy with the ref, Johnny Sexton is past it.

16th July: An outstanding achievement, our best ever victory? Are we number 1 in the world now? A breakthrough to World Cup semi-final is inevitable, O’Mahony gives us the back-row balance we need at number 6, Johnny is the most influential out-half in the world. Fair play to O’Mahony for letting Sam Cane know that he is just a “lesser” Richie McCaw.

Our wildly fluctuating outlooks on the past, present and futures of our sports teams is a form of insanity.

I have always been of the mind that we all have a streak of this, relative, insanity in us. We are blessed with sport.

Sport is the ultimate conduit for these streaks of insanity. We are right to enjoy volatile, emotional sporting rants. Those influenced by our inner, recency-biased scoreboard analysis. Let’s ensure we do so with caveats.

Some say good things come in threes. Three quotes to finish. Two to steer us towards important caveats, and one on a possible outlook we can bring to our future analysis.

The infectiously grinning Jurgen Klopp reminded us that football is “the most important of the least important things”. Remember that when we are ranting. Stop taking ourselves so seriously.

The menacingly grinning Mike Tyson reminded us that “everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.” All our teams, managers and players have a plan to be their best on the biggest day. This plan would be much easier executed if there was not an opponent doing everything they possibly can to stop them.

There is a time to see the shortcomings of our teams but there are also many missed opportunities to acknowledge the excellence of their opponents – excellence in doing good things themselves and in preventing our crowd from doing what they are excellent at.

For advice on a possible future outlook, look no further than the discerning musings of Father Ted Crilly. I will paraphrase in this instance, “Of course, they all have... good attributes”.

Park the schadenfreude at defeat for Derry, lazily stereotyped as defensive, against a cautious Galway.

Instead, admire.

Kevin Maguire’s superbly reckless block. Oisín Kiernan’s elegant left-booted boomer creeping over. Meath’s Emma Duggan bouncing the last-minute winner off the top of the crossbar and over despite great Galway defending. Conor McCloskey’s man-marking exhibition. John Daly’s kicking radar. Cormac Costello’s audacious accuracy. Tom O’Sullivan’s ease of everything.

And to avoid recency bias. Take a second to recall Cillian McDaid’s delicious chip lift, at pace, with an Armagh man for very close company. One of the most under-heralded moments of the summer.