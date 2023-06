It may be a long shot but ultimate bombshell would see Kerry and Tyrone exit

4 June 2023; Matthew Ruane of Mayo in action against Ciaran Murphy of Louth during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Mayo and Louth at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Here are just some of the criticisms levelled at the new All-Ireland SFC format: too long, too many meaningless matches, too predictable … and not forgetting “the Frankenstein’s monster which ate the football championship” (© Eamonn Sweeney of this parish).