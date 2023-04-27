Ticket rush unlikely for Leinster double-header in Croker

Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny score his side's first goal during last year's Leinster SFC final victory over Kildare at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Leinster GAA chiefs are expecting an attendance of between 25,000 and 30,000 for Sunday’s football double-header at Croke Park.

Dublin’s streak of 12 consecutive provincial titles, often by record-shredding margins, has long since banished the noughties era when they used to fill out GAA HQ for most championship games.

Leinster officials are still banking on what they’d consider a reasonably healthy turnout for the Offaly/Louth and Dublin/Kildare semi-finals, although it’s still too early in the week for a more definitive estimate.

Even a crowd approaching 30,000 would be well below the figure for last year’s semi-final double-header (38,081 for Kildare/Westmeath and Dublin/Meath) or for the most recent pre-pandemic benchmark (36,126 in 2019 for Meath/Laois and Dublin/Kildare).

Whereas Dublin are an unbackable 1/33 to beat Kildare, the first semi-final is a more novel pairing between opponents who have endured a long wait since their last Leinster final –Offaly were last there in 2006 and Louth in 2010.

Offaly must plan without Bernard Allen (knee) for four to six weeks while Rory Egan faces a race against time after scoring 1-1 against Meath only to be forced off with a grade one hamstring injury.

“We’re hopeful that Rory can play but at the same time we have to be realistic. We’re looking at other possibilities,” admitted Offaly boss Martin Murphy.

Allen marked his 100th competitive Offaly appearance with a point off the bench against Meath before being forced off around the hour mark. Egan had already departed at half-time, but not before scoring a vital 1-1 from wing-back. Allen’s disappointment at missing out on Offaly’s quest to reach a first Leinster final since 2006 is tempered by the realisation that it could have been a lot worse.

“The initial fear, when someone goes down like that with their knee, is that it’s ACL or something to that effect,” his manager admitted.

“We were thankful – and Bernard is over the moon – that it’s not that serious. And that with a bit of rehabbing and hopefully we’ll still be involved, in some stage of whatever championship we’re in come May, he’ll still have a part to play.”

Originally part of Liam Kearns’ management team, Murphy stepped into the breach after the Kerry native’s sudden passing last month rocked the GAA world and left behind a devastated Offaly dressing-room. But now, after back-to-back victories over Longford and Meath, they are one win away from a first Leinster final appearance since 2006.