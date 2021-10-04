| 14°C Dublin

Three urgent changes need to be made in football heading into 2022

Pat Spillane

Tyrone players take a water-break during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Donegal. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Tyrone players take a water-break during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Donegal. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The British Empire was once so vast it was claimed the sun never set on it.

The same could be said about the GAA. We’re in the off-season as regards inter-county action but there are still a plethora of topics to write about.

Later this month a special Congress will be held to debate radical changes in the structure of the All-Ireland football championship.

