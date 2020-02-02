A Karl O’Connell goal on 45 minutes proved to be the decisive score as Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney picked up his first league win since his return as Monaghan manager.

Three see red as 'Banty' McEnaney's Monaghan see off Tyrone

O'Connell poked home after being put in the clear after a powerful run by the excellent Conor Boyle to set the Farney men up for the win in front of around 7,500 supporters in Castleblayney Faughs' well-appointed ground.

Monaghan powered on from there and with Conor McCarthy in good form, opened up a seven point lead at one stage. And while Tyrone cut the gap late on, there was no doubt that Monaghan would make amends for last week's narrow defeat to Galway.

Both sides finished the game with less than the full complement as referee David Gough flashed three red cards deep in injury time with Kieran Hughes and Mark Bradley picking up straight reds after a mini scuffle. Kieran Duffy was also sent to the line for a second yellow the picked up during the same incident.

Monaghan took a one point lead in at the break but should have been further ahead at the break.

A Conor McManus point from a mark put them 0-3 to 0-1 to the good after eight minutes and the home side looked to carry a bigger threat in attack with Niall Kearns slaloming his way through the Tyrone defence for a classy score while Dermot Malone was denied a goal by a smart block by Hugh Pat McGeary.

However, Tyrone hung in grimly with Frank Burns and Kieran McGeary landing excellent scores. Darren Hughes, who was operating as a sweeper, picked up a black card just before half time after hauling down Perter Harte and Darren McCurry pointed the resulting free to leave the minimum between the sides at the interval (0-7 to 0-6).

Monaghan's superiority continued in the second half and when O’Connell found the net there was only going to be one winner.

SCORERS - Monaghan: C McCarthy 0-4, K O’Connell 1-0, C McManus 0-2 (1f 1m), J McCarron (1f), K Hughes, C Boyle, D Ward, N Kearns, K Hughes 0-1 each

Tyrone: D McCurry 0-3 (3f), F Burns 0-2, K McGeary, N Sludden, K Coney, N Kelly, N Morgan (1 ’45), D Mulgrew 0-1 each.

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O’Connell, D Ward, M Bannigan; D Hughes, N Kearns; R McAnespie, C McCarthy, D Malone; J McCarron, K Hughes, C McManus SUBS: D Wylie for D Hughes (Blood 13-16), A Mulligan for McCarron (49), C McGuinness for Bannigan (57), S Carey for McManus (70), D Wylie for McCarthy (70 + 4), P Keenan for O’Connell (70+5).

Tyrone: N Morgan; HP McGeary, R McNamee, L Rafferty; P Harte, R Brennan, C Meyler; C Cavanagh, F Burns; K McGeary, N Sludden, D McCurry; M Bradley, K Coney, R O’Neill SUBS: C Kilpatrick for O’Neill (HT), N Kelly for McNamee (Blood 41), D Mulgrew for Cavanagh, T McCann for Harte (both 54), M Cassidy for Coney (60), B McDonnell for Burns (66)

Black cards: Monaghan D Hughes 35-45, N Kearns 64-74 Tyrone M Bradley 51-61

Referee: D Gough (Meath).

