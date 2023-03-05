Three-goal Cork produce strong second half showing to overcome Clare in Ennis

Cork re-ignited their Division 2 promotion challenge thanks to a devastating second-half display that conquered hosts Clare in Ennis.

With the sides set for a Munster Championship quarter-final showdown back at the same venue in five weeks time, the Rebels certainly laid down an emphatic marker after producing a remarkable turnaround against the odds.​

After all, having struggled in their wrestle for supremacy with their provincial rivals in a wind-assisted opening period, Cork found themselves trailing by the minimum at the break. More than that, a contentious penalty on the restart seemingly handed the Rebels a lifeline, only for goalkeeper Stephen Ryan to tip away Brian Hurley’s effort.

Instead of capitalising, a relieved Clare never got out of the blocks and frustratingly kicked eight wides. Ironically, that save only accentuated Cork’s determination as they would eventually outscore the home side by 2-8 to 0-4, with goals from Matty Taylor and Seán Powter.

Powter opened Cork’s account in the ninth minute when collecting a Hurley pass before finding the Clare net.

The home side did respond when Cian O’Dea and Ciarán Russell combined to play in Keelan Sexton who was brought down for a penalty that he dispatched to the net.

With full-back Daniel O’Mahony also black-carded in the incident, it was a double whammy for Cork who trailed the Banner by 1-4 to 1-3.

Roles were completed reversed on the restart, though, with Cork’s victory nudging Clare deeper in the relegation mire.

Scorers – Cork: S Powter 2-0; M Taylor 1-0; B Hurley 0-3 (3f); C Óg Jones 0-2, E McSweeney 0-2 each; R Deane, J O’Rourke, C Corbett 0-1 each. Clare: Eoin Cleary 0-4 (2f); Keelan Sexton 1-1 (1-0 Pen); Emmet McMahon 0-2 (1f); Darragh Bohannon 0-1.

Cork – M Martin 7; M Shanley 7, D O’Mahony 6, T Walsh 6; L Fahy 7, R Maguire 7, M Taylor 8; C O’Callaghan 7, I Maguire 7; E McSweeney 8, S Powter 8, R Deane 8; B Hurley 7, C Óg Jones 9, C Corbett 6. Subs: S Meehan 6 for Shanley (57), K O’Hanlon 6 for Powter (62), J O’Rourke 6 for Hurley (65), M Cronin 5 for Corbett (67), S Merritt 5 for Maguire (70).

Clare – S Ryan 9; M Doherty 6, R Lanigan 6, C Brennan 7; C O’Dea 7, P Lillis 6, A Sweeney 6; C Russell 7, D Bohannon 7; D Coughlan 6, E Cleary 7, J Malone 6; G Cooney 6, K Sexton 7, E McMahon 7. Subs: I Ugwueru 6 for Sweeney (49), B Rouine 6 for Coughlan (54), D Walsh 6 for O’Dea (58, inj), A Griffin 6 for Malone (62), M McInerney 5 for Cooney (67).

Ref – L Devenney (Mayo)