Mayo's Cillian O’Connor who teamed up with Allianz Insurance to look ahead to the upcoming Allianz Football League Division 1 Final this Sunday against Galway. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

With time served comes perspective. Cillian O’Connor was just getting up and running when injury interrupted his season. He had featured off the bench in Mayo’s opening four games and earned his first league start in the win over Roscommon before a knee niggle halted his momentum.