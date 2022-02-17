| 6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

This is Mayo’s opportunity to keep a degree of ­supremacy over their Grim Reaper and leave All-Ireland heartache behind

David Brady

Tommy Conroy of Mayo celebrates after kicking a point during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final win over Dublin last year. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tommy Conroy of Mayo celebrates after kicking a point during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final win over Dublin last year. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tommy Conroy of Mayo celebrates after kicking a point during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final win over Dublin last year. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tommy Conroy of Mayo celebrates after kicking a point during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final win over Dublin last year. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Much like the country itself Mayo is coming to the end of a period of mourning.

In the case of Ireland, it was caused by Covid-19. For Mayo GAA fans, it was after yet another All-Ireland final defeat.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy