It was a new era for RTÉ's GAA coverage last night as Joanne Cantwell took over from Michael Lyster for the first League Sunday of the season - and it didn't take long before there was an early clash with Joe Brolly.

'This is going to be an extremely long year' - Joe Brolly and Joanne Cantwell in early exchange in new era for RTÉ

The outspoken pundit and Kerry legend Colm Cooper were on hand to analyse an interesting opening weekend of Allianz Football League action, with Monaghan's win over All-Ireland champions Dublin the big talking point.

Malachy O'Rourke's side battled back from a six-point deficit to prevail 2-13 to 1-13, with the RTÉ highlights programme opening the football portion of the show with a discussion on the game.

Brolly regularly butts heads with fellow pundits during his RTÉ apperances but last night it was Cantwell who stepped in to challenge him.

When delving into Monaghan's use of the offensive mark, Brolly said that the committee brought it in to aid big target-men on the edge of the square, with the Farney county using it in more creative ways in the win over Dublin.

Cantwell then questioned how Brolly knew that was the sole reason for the rule being brought in, leading to a feisty exchange.

Cantwell: 'How do you know that was the only reason?'

Brolly: 'Because that was the stated reason behind it, that was the philosophy behind it.'

Cantwell: 'But they could have envisaged all of it.'

Brolly: 'Are you going to argue with me over every single thing that I say, Joanne?'

Cantwell: 'If it requires an argument, yes.'

Brolly: 'This is going to be an extremely long year'.

