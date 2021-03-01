‘This is class, this is my boyhood dream come true’ – Connacht stalwart Gavin Duffy on leaving rugby behind and returning to the Mayo fold

On the morning of his final game with Connacht in May of 2014, Gavin Duffy’s phone lit up. James Horan, the Mayo manager was on the other end. Duffy didn’t take the call.

The occasion of his final stand with the province he’d first joined 13 years previously demanded all his attention. But his interest was piqued. And, as it would turn out, the timing couldn’t have been better.

At that stage, Duffy was at a crossroads in his life. His time with Connacht was done as they had signed All Black legend Mils Muliaina for the following season. There were offers to carry on playing elsewhere and the chance to continue on was appealing. The scaffolding that comes with life as a professional sportsman was familiar and safe.

But there was a fatigue about him too - the kind of fatigue that only more than 200 games in the school of hard knocks that is professional rugby can bring about. Duffy’s wife knew he was done with professional sport before he knew it himself. That left him with the question of what to do next. How to move on to the next chapter in his life while the arrival of his second child was imminent.

In his own words, Duffy had always been a “worrier” when it came to life after rugby. He’d studied commerce in his first stint with Connacht and followed that up with a degree in strength and conditioning in Setanta College, though he was far from certain on which one he’d pursue.

“I was kind of struggling in my last year in Connacht. The decision whether to play elsewhere was there and it came down to when my wife asked me ‘Do you enjoy playing rugby anymore?’ and I said ‘Well if I go somewhere else I might enjoy it, it might spark me’ and she said ‘Really?’.

“I think she knew that I had had enough. And then you’re thinking about going away somewhere else maybe not being able to speak the language. And then when Mayo came on the radar, and going up and down, I was thinking ‘Jesus this is class, this is my boyhood dream come true. So I threw myself into it getting fitter, and adapting to the change.”

To this day, Duffy can’t be certain about why Horan rang him. But on the call he sniffed an opportunity to chase something he’d wanted since he’d played for Mayo in the All-Ireland in 1999.

“My last game was away in Ospreys. And I had a missed call from James Horan that morning. I remember thinking ‘why is he ringing me now?’

“Growing up I always would have loved to play for Mayo, it would have been an ambition to play for Mayo. And even at 32 getting a call from the county manager you’re going ‘Jesus he wants me’ - even though he might have just been asking for a number for someone else.

“I text him back saying ‘Can I ring you tomorrow?’ So I did and he was saying:

‘Can you come in and have a look around and see how we are getting on?’

And I said: ‘Do you want me to have a look around or do you want me to come in and train or what do you want me to do?’ I’d say he had no intention of me training and he goes: ‘what do you want to do?’

“And I said ‘Jesus I’d love to train. My ego was telling me I could go back and slot in no problem.

‘When do you think you’d be able to come up?’

‘When are you training again?’

And he said Tuesday.

“I said ‘I’ll see you Tuesday so’. So I finished with Connacht on the Saturday and went up training with Mayo on the Tuesday.”

Reflecting on it now, Duffy believes his involvement with Mayo was an “anchor” and helped him migrate into his new life. He soon took a job with Connacht’s commercial department and spent his evenings bolting over and back to Castlebar for training.

That first Tuesday night back was predictably scrappy. Before that evening, Duffy hadn’t played Gaelic football since Ballina Stephenites drew with Knockmore in the 2000 Mayo SFC. He missed the replay as he was selected for the Irish schools’ team that was to tour Australia.

“So I went down on Tuesday, went on the pitch and (Horan) said, ‘I’ve no idea what you’re going to be like you haven’t kicked a ball in a long time so just apply yourself like you would in your pro envoironment.’ I said ‘I can do that.’

“My skills were all over the place, I was over-carrying, getting tackled from all angles. In rugby at full back the whole game is in front of you. The ball goes dead and you know where everyone will be, when it will be back in play, but in Gaelic football there’s guys all around you. When the ball goes out of play it’s back in in two seconds.

“That was the Tuesday night so it was only the Mayo-based lads that night. I remember saying to Alan Dillon (who Duffy had played minor with) that that was a tough enough session going and he said ‘ah it was easy enough the lads had championship at the weekend so they took it easy on us tonight’.

“I got out of the car in Galway and both my calves and hamstrings cramped after travelling back the hour from Castlebar.”

Gradually he improved and latent skills returned. He also changed his body shape, shaving 7kg off his frame in the three months to August. Suddenly he was more capable of covering the ground.

But if things were improving on the pitch, there was an issue off it. Duffy’s eligibility was complicated by his transfer to Galway city club Salthill-Knocknacarra.

“I was training away and coming into the Cork game (the All-Ireland quarter final). We had an A versus B match. I thought I did alright in that at midfield. There was one or two injuries and I thought I might sneak onto the bench.

“After the Cork game it changed, I was thrown into left half back in an A v B match marking Kevin McLoughlin and sure I was a complete disaster, I had just got a hang of midfield and then you are marking Kevin McLoughlin who is a greyhound. Then I was thinking I’m completely out of the picture again now.

“We played against Kerry (in the All-Ireland semi-final) and were beaten in the replay and a few weeks after that I was in Salthill and I bumped into (someone) and he said how did you get on with Mayo. I said I really enjoyed it despite the disappointing end to the year etc etc. And he said sure you couldn’t play any way, you weren’t registered.

“I said ‘what?’ And he said you weren’t registered, You wouldn’t have been able to play and I said ‘that’s the first I heard of it.”

The issue dragged on into 2015. Recalled to the squad under the new management team of Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly, Duffy was excited when he was told he was to play an FBD league match in his home town of Ballina. In the build up to that, the issue with his registration was confirmed.

At that point, he’d already made plans for someone to cover for him as Connacht had a home match in the Sportsground. The following week, he was in the Mayo team again but couldn’t ask the colleague who had covered for him the previous week to shift their plans again so he was forced to miss it.

Shortly afterwards, he played in a challenge against Clare before the panel was trimmed and he was cut. It was a low-profile end to a high-profile switch that was an otherwise brilliant experience.

The unexpected nature of his involvement in 2014 was the highlight, even if it ended with a heartbreaking defeat to Kerry in Limerick in an All-Ireland semi-final replay.

“They were a great bunch, very driven, very committed. The trainings were so intense and it was an honour to be involved. It reinstiled my love of sport.”

“(After losing in Limerick) that was one of the toughest dressing rooms I’d ever been in. It was two-fold, being a mad passionate Mayo fan and seeing Mayo beaten in those circumstances and thinking that’s an opportunity lost to go win an All-Ireland. And second of all I felt that was the end of my sporting career at an elite level.

The move helped Duffy slip back into civilian life though sport, in both a professional and recreational sense, remain a key part of his life. By day, he’s Sponsorship manager at the Sportsground. By night he’s still togging for Salthill-Knocknacarra. And his time with Mayo helped smooth the path to a new way of life.

“The timing around Mayo football certainly became a bit of an anchor. I could get involved there. It all kind of fitted in.”

TOMORROW: In the second part of a three-part series, former Down footballer Martin Clarke opens up on making the transition back to Gaelic football from AFL and the illness that prematurely ended his days with the Mourne County