‘This is class, this is my boyhood dream come true’ – Connacht stalwart Gavin Duffy on leaving rugby behind and returning to the Mayo fold

Crossing the divide, from pro sport to GAA – Gavin Duffy

Connacht&rsquo;s Gavin Duffy dives over to score a try against Benetton Treviso in November 2012. Picture Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile Expand

On the morning of his final game with Connacht in May of 2014, Gavin Duffy’s phone lit up. James Horan, the Mayo manager was on the other end. Duffy didn’t take the call.

The occasion of his final stand with the province he’d first joined 13 years previously demanded all his attention. But his interest was piqued. And, as it would turn out, the timing couldn’t have been better.

At that stage, Duffy was at a crossroads in his life. His time with Connacht was done as they had signed All Black legend Mils Muliaina for the following season. There were offers to carry on playing elsewhere and the chance to continue on was appealing. The scaffolding that comes with life as a professional sportsman was familiar and safe.

