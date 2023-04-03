Three thousand five hundred euro was the amount paid in an auction for the left boot that Monaghan’s Paul Finlay wore in our 2005 NFL Division 2 final win over Meath.

The money changed hands at a black-tie banquet at the CityWest Hotel hosted by Marty Morrissey. The night raised enough money that each player was handed $1,000 cash in an envelope when they got on a plane for a 10-day all-expenses-paid holiday to Manhattan later that year. This is not a belated April’s Fools.

We toured the county on the Monday after the final to throngs of supporters. In that same game, I took the frees for Monaghan. I am not sure which people find harder to believe looking back.

Flashback to 2005: Monaghan's Dick Clerkin in action against Graham Geraghty, left, and Niall McLoughlin of Meath during the NFL Division 2 final. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Following Paul’s dramatic last-minute winner, a pitch invasion ensued that would compare to any of those that celebrated an All-Ireland win. Yes, this all actually happened. But there is a context to these surreal events that I will come back to.

The reaction in the capital this week to Dublin’s Division 2 league victory will be muted by comparison to our 2005 celebrations. The Division 2 cup won’t be seen again in Dublin until it is handed back to Croke Park next April.

In truth, there is not much for the Dublin players to be celebrating, such is the standards they hold themselves to. To be on the undercard of a Croke Park double-header is humbling enough for starters. Add in that their contest had an overall lower standard feel to it by comparison to the top billing of Mayo and Galway.

Yes, they managed to clip the wings of an emerging Derry side, and overturn the defeat in Celtic Park, but they still have some convincing to do. Their efficiency in front of the posts was at a level that would have given Jim Gavin nightmares. A statistic, as Paul Flynn remarked on ‘League Sunday’, that has bedevilled them throughout the league.

In terms of their opponents, it was a case of a reality check. I have been somewhat amazed by the commentary doing the rounds that Derry are serious All-Ireland contenders.

Monaghan won two Ulster Championships in three years, all the while playing in Division 1 and never got near to such recognition.

Tradition bias I call it, owing to the fact that the Oak Leafers had once before climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand to lift Sam Maguire aloft.

If you were picking a Derry best 15 from the Tohill-Downey era and their present crop, only Chrissy McKaigue, Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan would be considered for inclusion.

The absence of the former two was sorely felt in the second half on Sunday, when Dublin lay siege to Odhrán Lynch’s goal, plundering more three-pointers in 35 minutes than Derry had conceded in the previous 490.

​It goes to demonstrate the lack of depth in Derry, and an over-reliance on a core spine of players.

Gallagher will know that he has a very short window in which his limited resources could conceivably contest an All-Ireland. The fitness and intensity required to make some otherwise limited footballers so effective is not sustainable in the long term.

Hence why McKaigue was rested, and Glass was promptly pulled when he felt discomfort in his hamstring early in the second half. Too great a risk for what is, in Rory Gallagher’s eyes, scant reward.

Sunday also proved that they do not have a third gear to operate from. Unlike Dublin, who frequently cantered to league titles at half pace during the Gavin days, including five in six years between 2013 and 2018. It is a case of full duck or no dinner for Gallagher’s Derry.

As for Dublin, the expected re-emergence of the returning prodigal son Stephen Cluxton will have to wait for another day. If David O’Hanlon keeps putting in the assured level of performance as he did on Sunday, this could create difficult waters Dessie Farrell to navigate.

Predictably, many of Cluxton’s former team-mates, like Philly McMahon and Paddy Andrews, have stated that bringing Cluxton back into the fold ‘can only be a positive thing for Dublin’.

O’Hanlon might feel somewhat differently should he be ultimately replaced through no fault of his own. We can but wait and see on that one.

As for undisputable positives, Con O’Callaghan reminded everyone that at his instinctive, predatory best, there are few better in the game. King Con, returned some creative chaos to the Dublin attack on Sunday that has been missing for too long, and Farrell will have surely been encouraged to see the positive return on goal this approach yielded. Enough to lift everyone’s ambitions well above a Division 2 league title.

For Monaghan in 2005 that felt like something altogether different. That memorable day for us, marked Monaghan’s first national title in Croke Park since 1985. The years previous we watched with envy as our neighbours Armagh, Tyrone and Fermanagh brought their own colour to Croke Park. In 2005 the Celtic Tiger party was in full swing, and we jumped at any opportunity to display flamboyance and spend money.

It might be a bit cringeworthy to look back on now, but back then it was real and glorious. For a moment we lived like kings of September. Same trophy, different times.