Thirty games and counting as Kerry talisman David Clifford hunts for more success in 2022 as Fossa meet Listry

A final of the third-tier competition in Kerry football that pits an All-Ireland-winning manager and three-time All-Ireland winner as a player against a five-time All-Ireland winning defender, who has also been ‘Footballer of the Year’ would, ordinarily, command much of the attention in any build-up.

But Éamonn Fitzmaurice and Marc Ó Sé aren’t even in the running for best-supporting acts. That accolade falls to David Clifford. You don’t need a preface to the main attraction, as Fossa meet Listry in the Kerry Premier Junior final in Killarney later today.

For David Clifford, it will be the 30th competitive game of the year since he first stepped out for Kerry against Limerick in a McGrath Cup opener on January 5.

Since then, he has played in six different competitions, four of which have resulted in outright victory. A win for Fossa here would be five from six.

The only ‘blemish,’ if that’s what it could be called in this context, is a Sigerson Cup final defeat for UL against NUIG in February – one of the rare occasions that Clifford was held scoreless from play during an extraordinary year.

But up to that stage in the showpiece third-level competition, he had been magnificent, bringing UL as close to success as they have ever been, having contested just one final before, in 1997, when they lost by seven points. In four games before the final, Clifford twice bagged two goals and hit 5-21 overall in the five Sigerson games he played.

​From 29 games so far, Clifford has scored a remarkable 18 goals and 143 points. Two of the goals have been penalties, for Fossa against Castlegregory in the junior championship and for UL in the Sigerson final. The others have been moments of sublime class and opportunism as he left a trail of destruction, with defences in his wake.

It works out at an average of 6.7 points per game, but that’s not entirely accurate either, as he spent chunks of time in at least four of the games on the bench. The true figure is above seven points per game when minutes played are calculated.

Since the All-Ireland win with Kerry in July, Clifford and his older brother Paudie have continued their remarkable run.

Within a week, they were back out again as the premier junior championship opened up, David hit a 1-9 against Listowel in the first round before adding another 1-9 in the next round against Castlegregory.

Fossa’s first four games in the premier junior competition were played through August and into early September before the competition paused to allow the senior county championship to take over.

For those club games, the draw of David Clifford was evident in the surge in crowds as holidaymakers cashed in on their presence in the Kingdom at that time to catch a glimpse in the flesh and in the setting of a junior club involved in some of the county’s backwaters.

At that level, he has, not unexpectedly, been close to unplayable and 3-43 of his overall total has come in their five games, an average of over 10 points per game.

No game has ended without the customary scrum of autograph and selfie hunters surrounding him. Even after East Kerry’s emphatic county final win over Mid Kerry, there was a family of young Cavan boys kicking around on Austin Stack Park afterwards, having been brought down for the day to see their hero in action and meet him.

Thirty games in a year and counting, not to mention challenge games he may have been involved in too, is quite a toll, compounded by a 15-game sequence in the first three months of the year and now an 11-game (including today’s final) run since the beginning of August. In between, he played just four championship games for Kerry across four months.

Fitzmaurice has been helping to coach Fossa through the summer while Ó Sé has been managing Listry, Fossa’s neighbours on the Killarney to Killorglin road, who can call on their own quality in the promising Ruairí Murphy and Ronan Buckley, who have both already teamed up with the Cliffords to win a county championship with East Kerry.

Listry are slight favourites, having won the group game in August when David Clifford scored 10 points in their 1-12 to 0-14 defeat. He missed a late free to level and send them through as group winners.

Winning an All-Ireland with Kerry would be hard to top with the journey the county team has had in recent years, but steering Fossa to intermediate status would surely have equivalence for the Cliffords.

You only have to look at the picture that appeared in this week’s edition of the ‘Kerry’s Eye’ of Paudie Clifford barrelling his way through the Ardfert defence in last weekend’s semi-final to appreciate that.

As the paper’s sports editor Sylvester Hennessy noted when reposting on Twitter, the picture captured Dermot Clifford, their father, in the background in Castleisland “living every moment” as he leans over a rail, eyes fixed with intent.

There’s more to go, an East Kerry championship and a possible Munster club junior championship. But today, the icing on a giant cake awaits.

David Clifford’s 29 games in 2022

18-143 scored

McGrath Cup (Kerry)

First round: v Limerick 1-4 (0-1f, 0-1m) (replaced h-t); Final: Cork 0-2

Total: 1-6 (0-1f, 0-1m)

Sigerson Cup (UL)

Round 1: v IT Sligo 1-4 (3fs); Round 2: v LYIT 2-7 (4fs, 1 ’45); Quarter-final: v Queen’s 2-4 (1 ’45); Semi-final: v DCU 0-5 (1f 1 ’45); Final: v NUIG 1-1 (1-0 pen, 0-1f)

Total: 6-21 (1-0 pen, 0-9fs, 3 45s)

National League (Kerry)

Round 1: Kildare 0-2; Round 2: Dublin 0-4; Round 3: Donegal 1-1 (sub h-t); Round 4: Monaghan 2-3 (2fs); Round 5: Mayo 0-6 2fs; Round 6: Armagh 1-2 (sub 44); Round 7: Tyrone 0-4 (1f); Final - Mayo 1-6 (1f)

Total: 5-28 (0-6fs)

All-Ireland Championship (Kerry)

Munster semi-final: Cork 0-4 (3fs); All-Ireland quarter-final: Mayo 1-3 (0-1f, 0-2ms); All-Ireland semi-final: Dublin 0-6 (0-1f, 0-1m); All-Ireland final: Galway 0-8 (3fs, 2m)

* Missed Munster final against Limerick

Total: 1-21 (0-8fs, 5ms)

Kerry premier JFC (Fossa)

First Round: Listowel 1-9 (0-1m, 0-6fs); Second Round: Castlegregory 1-9 (1-0 pen, 0-7fs); Third Round: Listry 0-10 (5fs); Quarter-final: -Annascaul 1-6 (0-2fs); Semi-final: Ardfert 0-9 (0-6fs, 1 45)

Total: 3-43 (1-0 pen, 0-26fs, 0-1m, 1 45)

Kerry county SFC (East Kerry)

Second Round: Spa 0-3 (sub); Third Round: Dingle 1-4 (0-1f); Quarter-final: Kenmare 0-7 (3fs 1m);

Semi-final: Dingle 0-1f; Final: Mid Kerry 1-9 (0-2fs, 0-1m)

*Missed first round against Kerins O’Rahillys

Total: 2-24 (0-7fs, 0-2ms)

Overall – 18-143 (16-73 from play, 0-57 frees, 0-9 marks, 2-0 penalties, 0-4 ’45s)