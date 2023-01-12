Third O’Byrne Cup cancellation today as Offaly boss Liam Kearns believes ‘integrity of the competition shot’

Offaly manager Liam Kearns before the O'Byrne Cup Group C Round 3 match against Dublin at Parnell Park last night. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Another O’Byrne Cup fixture has fallen by the wayside, fuelling further doubts over the future viability of the GAA’s pre-season provincial tournaments.

The Laois/Carlow group clash, originally scheduled for Stradbally last night, was postponed yesterday because of a waterlogged pitch.

Leinster GAA had planned to refix the game for this weekend, but the provincial council issued a statement today confirming that “due to Sigerson Cup commitments, injuries and sickness” Carlow were unable to fulfil the fixture which will not now take place.

This year’s competition had already been tarnished by the cancellation of two other midweek games, with Louth handing Wexford a walkover and Kildare following suit, unable to fulfil their fixture in Westmeath.

Mickey Harte’s Louth have qualified for a semi-final against Offaly after beating Kildare last weekend whereas Glenn Ryan’s Lilywhites had no hope of reaching the knockout stages.

Still, with these pre-season tournaments designed to provide matches for counties ahead of the Allianz League, questions have now been raised about their sustainability in a crowded early-season calendar that includes a plethora of higher education matches.

Longford qualified for the O’Byrne Cup final after last night’s drawn encounter with Meath; they will now face the winners of Sunday’s semi-final between Louth and Offaly in Dowdallshill.

But an asterisk was even placed against that fixture, given what Offaly boss Liam Kearns had to say after his team’s victory over Dublin in Parnell Park last night.

“To be honest with ya, I wouldn’t mind dropping out of the competition at this stage,” Kearns told Clubber, which streamed the game in Donnycarney.

“We’ve had two hard games in four days. It will be a third game in eight days and our opponents have been sitting at home for the whole week.

“They withdrew from a competition here, they didn’t fulfil their last fixture. That’s the integrity of the competition shot, as far as I’m concerned. If you enter a competition, you should have to fulfil your fixtures.

"They’re going to have a week of rest and we’ve had a very hard game here and four days later we’re supposed to play them, and I believe it’s on in Louth as well. As far as I’m concerned, no, it’s a game too much for us.”

The Kerry native continued: “The integrity of the competition is everybody should be treated the same. If Louth went and played a match tonight in wherever they were supposed to play, then fair enough.

“We’d both be going out playing in four days’ time, having played a hard game in tough conditions but they didn’t.

“That means now that all the advantages are with Louth. You can dress it up anyway you like; that is the reality of it,” said Kearns, adding that his squad had picked up “two or three fairly bad injuries” against Dublin.