Monaghan’s Rory Beggan grew up as a more orthodox goalkeeper and has moved into the sweeper-keeper role. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ten years ago Rory Beggan had his senior championship entrance for Monaghan at Casement Park, a revolving door moment where a notable career was beginning and the Belfast venue about to close, hosting its final fixture. While Casement remained shut and neglected, Beggan prospered and flowered into an All Star ’keeper and a key influencer in modern goalkeeping innovations.