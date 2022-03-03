'Things like that help you' - Galway star Paul Conroy thanks Seamus Coleman for injury support

When Paul Conroy slid in to try and win possession for Galway in their Super 8s clash with Kerry in 2018, the collision that ensued with Seán O’Shea looked innocuous.

The reality was different. What followed was a double leg break, a stint in a wheelchair to help his bones heal, and a phone call from the Republic of Ireland captain Séamus Coleman as he started on his road to recovery.

“Myself and Seán O’Shea were going for a ball,” remembered Irish speaker Conroy as he was named as the GAA’s Ambasadóir na Gaeilge for 2022.

“It was just a really wet day and two of us kind of slid in. His knees hit my shins, unfortunately for me. It could easily have been him, like.”

Conroy’s recovery made an item on the evening news, but he couldn’t start his new role in Claregalway College, where he is a business and Irish teacher, until the new year.

“It was in July, and I’m a secondary school teacher, so obviously, I couldn’t walk, so I was off until, I think it was January-time. So yeah, it was difficult for the first while until you get a bit of strength back in… one of the breaks on the right leg wasn’t overly bad. It was a hairline fracture, so after a couple of weeks, I could put weight on that, but I was going around in a wheelchair for a while.

“I think when they say breaking two legs, it doesn’t sound like something that would happen to you in a game of football.

“(Using a wheelchair was) tough, but it’s not the end of the world when you know you’re coming out of it, and I suppose a lot of people . . . always say we’re blessed to be playing inter-county football . . . and I know a lot of people, go through a lot worse stuff, whether it’s illnesses or things like that, so I just kind of got on with it and it was fine. Bones will heal and things like that, so I got over it fairly quickly and was happy out to go back training and doing my rehab sessions.”

Along the road to recovery, there was plenty of encouragement with a phone call from Coleman the most surprising development. The previous year, Coleman suffered a horrendous leg break while in action against Wales. And while Conroy had no doubt he could get back playing for the Tribesmen, he’s full of praise for the Killybegs man’s words of encouragement.

“Some people would say, ‘You’ll find it very hard to get back’, and you try to stay away from those types of people. You try and stay with the people who have the experience.

“At the time, I remember talking to Séamus Coleman. He gave me a ring because he had a similar injury. Things like that help you along the way. I didn’t really think that I wouldn’t get back, but there is always them kind of doubts.

“I think he had seen it in the media and he gave me a ring, which was brilliant. He reached out to me on Instagram and he gave me a shout and offered his support. I was well impressed with that. I’ve been shouting for Everton a bit since!”

Conroy made a full recovery and is back in the engine room for a Galway side who have a perfect three from three record so far in Division 2. They face Offaly this weekend in a re-fixture that could see them move top of the table alongside Derry.

And with that, Conroy wants Galway to find consistency this season under Pádraic Joyce after some ‘frustrating’ past performances.

“I suppose pre-Covid we were playing really good football. It was difficult for management taking over. I think any managers that took over teams in the last two years it has been very difficult because you didn’t have the access to players.

“But, yeah, there have definitely been some frustrating games, like Monaghan (who relegated them from Division 1). We didn’t kick on in the championship. We lost to Mayo in 2019, I think by a point, in the Connacht final and they went on to the All-Ireland final and lost to Dublin. We lost to Mayo in last year’s Connacht final, where we had a very good first half – were five points up at half-time, then in the second half they hit us for two goals and we didn’t recover.

“So it has been frustrating, yeah, but you just have to look forward because if you keep looking back, we won’t go anywhere, so that is what we are trying to do now.”