Things are looking bleak for rural GAA clubs – and I have three ideas to help them

Pat Spillane

A fan watches on during a Templenoe match during the Kerry championship. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Over the years, I have written a lot about my home club Templenoe. By now, most readers must be familiar with our set-up.

We are one of the smallest clubs in Kerry, with a paid-up membership of just over 100.

