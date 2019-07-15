Joe Brolly believes Mayo have no hope of ending their 68-year wait for Sam this summer following their 10-point defeat against Kerry in Killarney.

Joe Brolly believes Mayo have no hope of ending their 68-year wait for Sam this summer following their 10-point defeat against Kerry in Killarney.

'They're gone. They're definitely gone' - Joe Brolly and Tomas Ó Sé disagree on Mayo's Sam hopes

James Horan's men came into the championship on a high after winning the Allianz League but came unstuck against an impressive Kerry side who look like a serious threat to Dublin's five-in-a-row bid.

For Mayo, the task to make it to the latter stages of this year's competition has become a lot more daunting and they must beat Meath in Páirc Tailteann this weekend before facing Donegal in the first weekend of August.

"Donegal are a serious team with serious strategies," said Brolly, speaking on The Sunday Game. "Mayo are far too ad hoc. I was in Newry for the Down game and they flirted with disaster that night. Down missed three open goals in the second half that would have won the game for them.

"Armagh ought to have beaten them. Young (Rory) Grugan went around the keeper and the whole of MacHale Park, they all put their heads in their hands."

Are they gone?

"Ah they're gone. They're definitely gone."

Fellow pundit Tomas Ó Sé disagrees and says the Meath clash is not pivotal for Mayo who will then have home advantage against Donegal.

GAA Newsletter

"I wouldn't say they are gone," said Ó Sé.

"If they beat Meath then it goes to Donegal coming to Castlebar.

"The game next week against Meath is a huge game."

Online Editors