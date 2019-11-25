'They're 'chesty' ... there's meat on the bone' - Dessie Dolan hails Ballyboden power players

"If you look at those Dublin players, every single one of them, the boys coming off the bench… they’re ‘chesty’, they’re all there, there’s meat on the bone," said Dessie Dolan.

“They’re physical, they’re relentless, they’re extremely athletic… it’s a young man’s game, like, and they’re an example.”

Dolan had tallied 0-7, including one impudent effort from play and a flawless six-from-six frees, on what transpired to be his last competitive outing for the Westmeath champions.

Despite his herculean efforts, there’s only so much a 40-year-old veteran can do against strapping twentysomething powerhouses in their physical prime.

And that very point was touched on by John Keane afterwards. An inter-county Leinster SFC winner alongside Dolan in 2004, and the only Westmeath player to win two All-Stars, Keane is now Garrycastle’s coach.

"It’s just pure power. It’s Dublin physical strength and power," he reiterated, reflecting on what set Ballyboden apart in last Sunday’s AIB Leinster club senior semi-final.

"We’ve performed quite well and we’ve some excellent footballers, but from a physical power point of view… even the guys they bring off the bench, they’re ready-made and it’s just something clubs are going to have to start competing with.

"We’re trying to catch up with the county team for years and years, and I think Mullinalaghta broke it (at club level) last year," the retired corner-back added. “But it’s that physical power that everyone is going to have to deal with.

"The way the county set-up is, it’s feeding into the clubs in Dublin and any team that comes out of Dublin club football, with the power they have, they’re going to be a force.

"And if they do manage to get over the next day – and Éire Óg will be a hard nut to crack – of course they are (All-Ireland contenders)."

From the very start of Sunday’s 11-point mismatch, Boden were moving with the pace and conviction they’ve sometimes lacked during a series of slow-burning displays at the business end of the Dublin SFC and in their provincial opener.

But here’s the crunch – whereas they have finished many of those games strongly, on Sunday they began in a hurry but also finished in a blaze of glory with two goals in the last 10 minutes.

The second of those, in the 57th, crystallised the point made by Dolan and Keane. It began with a one-two and finished with an emphatic thump of James Holland’s boot.

But leaving aside the power in Holland’s shot, his physique was just as eye-catching. Waiting on the touchline he looked "chesty, all there", to quote the local vernacular.

Then, within two minutes of his introduction, the Boden sub underlined the value of his conditioning as he drove hard up the right, took a return pass from Seán Gibbons without breaking stride and buried the chance.

Garrycastle’s Dessie Dolan and Ballyboden St Enda’s Michael Darragh Macauley share a joke after yesterday’s Leinster club SFC semi-final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Holland wasn’t the only powerhouse introduced by Anthony Rainbow. Dublin midfielder Michael Darragh Macauley was first sub in after 43 minutes. He was joined, two minutes later, by Conal Keaney, who looks in savage shape for a 37-year-old.

True, there is far more to Boden than bench-pressing. Any team that scores 3-14 on a soft-to-yielding November track must boast a serious arsenal of firepower that goes beyond their marquee ‘Plan B’, Colm and Ryan Basquel.

But their manager agreed they’re in "excellent" shape, adding: "We’ve worked on that over the last two years, before I came in as well.

"They’ve been in their routine of doing their gym work twice a week. They’re professional.

"We just put the right structures in place and they’ve driven it on themselves – they’re an incredible bunch of guys to work with," Rainbow said.

In his role as an RTÉ co-commentator, Dolan had previously watched St Enda’s at the Dublin quarter- and semi-final stages, as they surged from behind to pip Na Fianna and St Jude’s.

"They’re kind of relentless, they grow into a game and just keep going at you. And there’s strength everywhere," he concluded.

Not just metaphorically either.

