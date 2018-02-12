Former Mayo star David Brady has labelled Mayo a ‘one trick pony’ following their five-point loss at the hands of bitter rivals Galway yesterday.

'They won't come within an ass's roar of an All-Ireland in Division Two' - David Brady on why Mayo must avoid relegation

Speaking on Independent.ie’s GAA podcast ‘The Throw In’, in association with Allianz, Brady said that Stephen Rochford's side have not adapted their tactics to suit winter conditions.

"I am calling them a one trick pony in that we haven’t got the game variation or style to say, ‘Right, this is how we are going to play in winter football’, we’re still playing summer football in February and it doesn’t suit us," he said. "Our set-up is the same that you will see in the Super 8s."

With Mayo sitting on just two points after three games, Brady has warned that if relegated, Mayo could spend a number of years outside the top division. "If Mayo go down to Division 2, they could easily go down to Division 3 and that’s the truth," Brady said.

"They play as good as they play against. The next three games against Dublin, Kildare and Donegal are going to be like championship games because they need to win them. "I don't think they will come within an ass's roar of winning the All-Ireland if they are in Division 2."

Brady also raised concerns around Mayo’s readiness for the championship with a number of key players yet to return to action in 2018, labelling their Connacht championship clash with the Tribesmen on May 13 as ‘D-Day’ for Rochford’s side. "It will be a cliff if Mayo lose that game because there will be no way back for them," he said.

"Internally, the Mayo team have been focusing on May 13 as D-Day. It will be make-or-break for them. They haven't got the legs to go down that road [qualifier route] from May to an All-Ireland series."

Brady also identified a lack of trust in young players within the county as a reason for their squad’s high age profile.

"I don't think they were giving enough trust in the younger players. I do feel that the likes of Fergal Boland, Conor Loftus especially - he only played 22 minutes in the league last year and became our saviour in the middle of the summer. That's all we have. "Conor Loftus, week in, week out, has to be given the starting jersey and the experience."

