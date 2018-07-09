'They were f*****g useless back then and they’re still f*****g useless' - Kieran McGeeney blasts Armagh critics

Kieran McGeeney has hit back of critics of his Armagh team after the Orchard county were eliminated from the championship following a defeat to Roscommon.

Armagh battled well in an enthralling round four qualifier in Portlaoise, but a late Enda Smith goal sealed a 2-22 to 1-19 victory for Kevin McStay's men, who advance to the Super 8s.

It brings McGeeney's fifth campaign as Armagh manager to a close, with the team yet to win an Ulster championship game under his stewardship.

However, they did reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals last year after a memorable run through the qualifiers and sealed promotion to Division 2 this spring. McGeeney and his players have come in for some sharp criticism at times during his tenure - especially after this year's defeat to Fermanagh in the Ulster quarter-final - and speaking after Saturday's game, the 2002 All-Ireland-winning captain hit back.

"At times you listen to a lot of shit outside – usually from people who haven’t a clue," McGeeney told the Irish News.

"They sit outside and they pontificate. I played against a lot of these fellas and they were f***ing useless back then and they’re still f***ing useless.

"Some of the stuff they come out with, trying to tell young fellas, just because they’re better than them. These young fellas that are coming through are really good lads, genuine, well-mannered and good commitment to it, but these fellas have to be in their ear telling them because they’re afraid that they’ll do something that they couldn’t do."

Online Editors