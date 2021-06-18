| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘They were all expecting to go to my funeral’ – The GAA player who was clinically dead for five minutes

In 2010, Seaghan Kearney collapsed while playing five-a-side, and was clinically dead for five minutes. But he was one of the lucky ones, brought back to life by a defibrillator, just like Christian Eriksen

Seaghan Kearney, who was saved from SADS, just like Christian Erikson, pictured outside the Bang Bang Café in Phibsboro. Photo: Tony Gavin/Independent.ie Expand
Seaghan Kearney, who had a heart attack similar to Christian Erikson, pictured outside the BangBang cafe in Phibsboro. Photo: Tony Gavin 18/06/2021 Expand
Seaghan Kearney, who had a heart attack similar to Christian Erikson, pictured outside the BangBang cafe in Phibsboro. Photo: Tony Gavin 18/06/2021 Expand
Seaghan Kearney, who had a heart attack similar to Christian Erikson, pictured outside the BangBang cafe in Phibsboro with the shirt he was wearing when the heart attack happened. Photo: Tony Gavin 18/06/2021 Expand

Close

Seaghan Kearney, who was saved from SADS, just like Christian Erikson, pictured outside the Bang Bang Café in Phibsboro. Photo: Tony Gavin/Independent.ie

Seaghan Kearney, who was saved from SADS, just like Christian Erikson, pictured outside the Bang Bang Café in Phibsboro. Photo: Tony Gavin/Independent.ie

Seaghan Kearney, who had a heart attack similar to Christian Erikson, pictured outside the BangBang cafe in Phibsboro. Photo: Tony Gavin 18/06/2021

Seaghan Kearney, who had a heart attack similar to Christian Erikson, pictured outside the BangBang cafe in Phibsboro. Photo: Tony Gavin 18/06/2021

Seaghan Kearney, who had a heart attack similar to Christian Erikson, pictured outside the BangBang cafe in Phibsboro. Photo: Tony Gavin 18/06/2021

Seaghan Kearney, who had a heart attack similar to Christian Erikson, pictured outside the BangBang cafe in Phibsboro. Photo: Tony Gavin 18/06/2021

Seaghan Kearney, who had a heart attack similar to Christian Erikson, pictured outside the BangBang cafe in Phibsboro with the shirt he was wearing when the heart attack happened. Photo: Tony Gavin 18/06/2021

Seaghan Kearney, who had a heart attack similar to Christian Erikson, pictured outside the BangBang cafe in Phibsboro with the shirt he was wearing when the heart attack happened. Photo: Tony Gavin 18/06/2021

/

Seaghan Kearney, who was saved from SADS, just like Christian Erikson, pictured outside the Bang Bang Café in Phibsboro. Photo: Tony Gavin/Independent.ie

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

“When you start a resuscitation, you need to do it as quickly as possible. But team doctors are mainly treating many other injuries, which is why it’s more difficult for them to immediately recognise sudden cardiac death.

“That was clear to me when I saw them trying to pull his tongue out of his throat. That’s not how you save a life.

“I told my colleagues I was sitting with in the stands: ‘We have to go on to the pitch’.”

Privacy