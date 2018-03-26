RTE pundit Bernard Flynn has hailed Mayo forward Kevin McLoughlin as a 'colossus' after the wing forward kicked a miracle point to keep his side in Division One yesterday.

RTE pundit Bernard Flynn has hailed Mayo forward Kevin McLoughlin as a 'colossus' after the wing forward kicked a miracle point to keep his side in Division One yesterday.

'They should build a shrine to this guy' - Bernard Flynn pays tribute to Mayo's 'most underrated' player

McLoughlin's long range score rescued a 0-13 to 0-13 draw for Mayo in Ballybofey against Donegal, condemning their opponents to Division Two.

It wasn't the first time that McLoughlin had performed heroics for Mayo in the league, kicking a similarly crucial score against Tyrone in Omagh last year. Speaking on Morning Ireland today on RTE Radio One, former Meath star Bernard Flynn showered McLoughlin with praise after his towering performance.

"The player of the weekend was the man that has done more consistently for Mayo," Flynn said. "What a man. Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Kevin McLoughlin's point was the score of the weekend.

"This guy is a colossus. He might not be the biggest player but he has the biggest heart. Mayo should build a shrine to this guy. "That was 21 years of Division 1 football, he did the same thing last year against Tyrone. What a score to break Donegal hearts.

"He is the most underrated and undervalued Mayo player." Mayo now prepare to face Galway in the first round of the Connacht championship on May 13.

Online Editors