THE prospect of a third Dublin/Kerry League final in four years is a growing possibility after yesterday’s Division 1 results with Brian Howard admitting another spring meeting of football’s biggest rivals on March 31st would be “a great occasion.”

'They seem to be flying' - Brian Howard relishing the prospect of a Dublin-Kerry league final

Having lost two of their opening three Division 1 games, Dublin could qualify for a sixth League final in consecutive years if they beat Tyrone and Cavan in their last two fixtures.

With five wins from their five matches, Kerry are all but certain to be in this year’s final having already beaten Howard’s Dublin team when the teams met in Tralee last month.

“It was always going to be tough down there, we knew they’d be up for it - as were we,” the Raheny All Star noted.

“It was great game of football, very open.

“So if we meet them in the final that would be a great occasion.”

“We’re in a good position now after a good result yesterday (against Roscommon) but credit to Monaghan and Kerry so far - they put it up to us.

“Kerry seem to be flying,” Howard observed, “they’ve brought in a lot of new talent, the likes of Dara Moynihan, Sean O’Shea.

“We have Tyrone in two weeks and onto Cavan. Tyrone could be in contention for a league final as well.

“We are taking game by game and what ever comes at the end, if it’s a league final that’d be great for us. We are just looking forward to playing very good teams in the next two weeks.”

Reflecting on Dublin’s slow start to the competition, Howard said: “Going in at the start of the league we might have come back a bit later than other teams.

“We knew weren’t as sharp as we would have liked to have been.

“But coming into the game, credit to Monaghan they had their homework done and really put it up to us.

“We knew was going to be tough up there in Clones for the first game.”

Online Editors