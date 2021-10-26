We know what’s not wanted for the football championship – now to find out what is. So where should it go from here?

Back to the counties, that’s where. And this time insist that all 32 present their views on the future of the championship. No waiting for others – what does your county want?

Last Saturday’s Special Congress was a contest where one side (‘Proposal B’ supporters) went in with a poorly thought-out game-plan, which they couldn’t make work, while the other side (‘Proposal B’ opponents) discovered that old tactics won’t hold for much longer.

The result was a scrappy draw, with both sides knowing they will need to smarten up for the rematch.

Last Saturday’s outcome has given rise to two misconceptions. Those who voted against Proposal B weren’t necessarily claiming that change is unnecessary. They were, however, adamant that the change proposed wasn’t the solution. They were right.

The other misconception is that most of those who voted for Proposal B were happy with it. It’s far more likely that they supported it on the basis that it was merely better than the current situation. They too were right.

Just as the existing format is utterly dysfunctional, the proposed alternative had too many flaws to make it viable. Why replace a bad engine with an equally dodgy one?

So what now? Larry McCarthy should contact every county board, asking them the following questions.

Are you happy with the championship format as it currently stands?

If not, what’s your alternative? Provide full details, not vague outlines.

Give each county until January 1 to respond. Also, ask the GPA to devise their blueprint. They enthusiastically backed Proposal B last weekend, but it wasn’t their plan.

They obviously regarded it as the best of the choices but there are others too. The one point of agreement for all sides is the need for change. The sticking point is the mechanism to achieve it.

If all 32 counties, plus the GPA, devised their own plan, it would provide a more solid foundation for a newly-formed review committee to work off.

Trends and common ground would emerge and while it wouldn’t come close to consensus, it would at least show precisely how each county was thinking.

As of now, that’s not known because they were voting on someone else’s proposal last Saturday, not putting forward their own vision.

Displaying utter cowardice, some counties didn’t even indicate publicly how they were going to vote. Why? Wasn’t the rest of the GAA public entitled to know?

As for the counties who stated they were leaving it to the delegates to decide on the day, shame on them. Why should a few people be allowed to make such an important call on a whim? It wasn’t as if they were going to glean important new information from the debate.

One unknown from Saturday’s session is what would have happened if, instead of confining it to ten teams, Proposal B allowed all counties into the knockout stages.

There’s no doubt that a structure which excluded some Division 1 counties, while allowing three from Division 2 and one each from Division 3 and 4 into the last ten, lost votes for Proposal B. And so it should, since it was beyond ridiculous.

Option ‘B’, which received 85 votes, needed 101 to be successful. It might well have pulled in the extra 16 if all counties were allowed into the championship, entering the race in a graduated way, starting with Division 4 v Division 3 and working up to Division 2 and Division 1.

That wasn’t on the agenda and now it’s back to the drawing board. This time, every county has to be more involved from the start, before handing over to a committee to take it to the next stage.

Insisting that all counties submit their own plan would be very valuable. Apart from widening the ideas base, it would pinpoint clearly who was putting their own interests ahead of the greater good.

A final point on Saturday’s debate. Quite a few speakers, including Seán Kelly (“to turn our backs on the voice of the players does not make sense to me”) and Michael Duignan (“we are at a dangerous crossroads if we don’t listen to the players”) placed big emphasis on the GPA’s support for Proposal B.

The players’ view is important but not to the extent that disagreeing with them should be classed as dangerous or nonsensical.

Not even the players have a monopoly on wisdom.

Galway job? Locals need not apply

Since 1980 Galway have won 39 All-Ireland hurling titles at senior (4), minor (14), U-21 (8) and senior club (13) level. They are second only to Kilkenny (44).

They have won almost as many as Cork and Tipperary combined and are just one less than the combined total for Limerick, Clare, Waterford, Offaly, Wexford and Dublin.

Clearly, there are many people, including coaches, doing great work. Why then have Galway lost confidence in their own when it comes to senior managers?

For the second time in two years, they have gone for an outsider, this time opting for Henry Shefflin to replace Limerick’s Shane O’Neill. It’s certainly an interesting appointment, but what does it say about Galway, where Davy Fitzgerald was also in contention for the position.

Why keep looking over the fence? Why so little trust in their own?

You wouldn’t see Kilkenny, Tipperary or Cork ignoring their own, irrespective of who was available elsewhere.

Is fun becoming a thing of the past?

I enjoyed a very pleasant occasion last Friday night at the Athlone Springs Hotel, where the launch of Our Field of Dreams, compiled by Tom Curley, attracted big names from different eras.

Among them were Trevor Giles, Kieran Duff, Manus Boyle, Seán Lowry, Jimmy Smyth, Martin O’Connell, Mick Kearins, Jackie Devine, Ray Carolan, Dr Con Murphy, Séamus Hayden, Michael Haugh, Geraldine Conneally, Mick Curley and Johnny Carey, all of whom had written for the book.

So, too, did more than 50 other former footballers.

Getting so many to pen personal reflections is a tribute to the persuasive powers of Curley, a Roscommon man living in Galway, and the result is a fascinating insight into life in the GAA across many decades.

One thing that struck me from the stories and talking to the former players on Friday was the sense of fun they got from their careers. It sounded worlds apart from the modern era, where the pressure on players has reached ridiculous levels.