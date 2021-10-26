| 15.4°C Dublin

They know what’s wrong with the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship but not what’s right

Martin Breheny

Counties must take more responsibility for solving championship crux

GAA president Larry McCarthy announces the result of Motion 19, regarding the restructure of the GAA football championship, which did not get the required 60pc to pass, and so failed, during the GAA Special Congress at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

We know what’s not wanted for the football championship – now to find out what is. So where should it go from here?

Back to the counties, that’s where. And this time insist that all 32 present their views on the future of the championship. No waiting for others – what does your county want?

Last Saturday’s Special Congress was a contest where one side (‘Proposal B’ supporters) went in with a poorly thought-out game-plan, which they couldn’t make work, while the other side (‘Proposal B’ opponents) discovered that old tactics won’t hold for much longer.

