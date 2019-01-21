GAA president John Horan has defended the decision of the Central Council to up ticket prices in 2019

GAA president John Horan has defended the decision of the Central Council to up ticket prices in 2019

'They haven't been raised since 2011, I think it's reasonable' - GAA president John Horan defends hike in ticket prices

A number of ticket price increases were announced over the weekend. All-Ireland senior hurling and football finals will increase by €10 to €90 for stand tickets and by €5 for Hill 16 tickets to €45.

Prices for the national league will go up from €15 to €20 but pre-purchases, previously available at €13, will be available for €15 as will concession tickets for students and senior citizens.

In Divisions Three and Four in football, and Divisions Two and Three in hurling, the admission prices will remain unchanged at €10 and €5. Juveniles, under-16, will be admitted free to Allianz Leagues games – except where matches are all-ticket, where the admission will be €5.

There will be a €5 increase for tickets to All-Ireland senior hurling and football semi-finals and will cost €50 for the stands and €35 for the terraces. There are no changes to the prices of All-Ireland quarter-finals tickets.

Admission to the GAA All-Ireland football qualifiers will increase from €15 to €20 for Rounds 1, 2 & 3 and will increase from €20 to €25 for Round 4.

Horan claimed that the price hikes were reasonable and clubs would benefit from the increased revenues.

"We haven't raised our prices since 2011 and when I took over I promised that we would do more for the clubs and of that increased revenue of €1.2m we're giving €500,000 back to the clubs and we're also giving €200,000 to our international units,"he told RTE GAA.

"So, as has been the tradition with the GAA, when we take in increased revenues all we do is recycle it and when I went with the proposals to help the clubs and international units, the money is being so well spent that there wasn't any spare capacity there and the only way to increase that capacity was to raise prices.

"They haven't been raised since 2011, I think it's reasonable.

Anything that comes in under the guise of the National Leagues will go back directly to the county's and coming in under the championship games will go the clubs, the international units and further development.

"Anything that's coming in is earmarked for spending within the organisation."

The big news over the weekend was the Central Council decision not to trial the controversial handpass rule in the league despite the fact that evidence showed it was achieving its aim of increasing the number of footpasses.

"There were various arguments from it. Some people felt it hadn't worked," he added.

The statistics from the great work done by our playing rules committee showed there was an increase in the level of footpasing in games but people felt they were only being substituted for handpasses and instead of handpassing, lads were footpassing balls."

Online Editors