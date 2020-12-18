‘They have got some of the greatest players ever’ – Mayo lads are just what Doctor Loftus ordered for final showdown

One of Mayo’s greatest living footballers, Dr Mick Loftus, who is one of the last surviving Mayo 1951 All-Ireland winners, is certain that Mayo won’t go down without a fight in tomorrow’s All-Ireland football final.

Former GAA president Dr Loftus (91), said the memories of that sacred day in 1951 still played over in his mind.

Ahead of the final clash against Dublin, Dr Loftus, from Crossmolina, believes this Mayo team have the magic ingredients needed to wrestle the Sam Maguire Cup from the champions.

“They have top-class skill and strength and some of the greatest players ever of the game.

“It’s great to see them back up there in a final again.

He says with a sigh: “They have been there and nearly there so many times. Nine times in the last 10 years.”

“When you think about it, it is hard to see why we don’t have a title since 1951.

“They have been consistently among the top four of five teams in Ireland during all that time,” he pointed out.

Dr Loftus agrees that being a Mayo fan isn’t always easy, but support for the team never wavers.

“When the day does come that we bring the Sam Maguire home, and it will come, that will be a great day.

“What is so important is for people to keep the faith.

He adds with a chuckle: “Like Joe Biden said, keep the faith.”

Expand Close Dr Mick Loftus. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Mick Loftus. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

Dr Loftus says the build-up to this All-Ireland final is different from other years and everyone is more subdued.

“I don’t believe there isn’t the same excitement. It’s different definitely this year with all that is going on.

“Everything is a bit quieter because we all have to watch it at home.

“Mayo people always go to Croke Park. Mayo has the greatest supporters, so this is strange to have to be at home.

“I do think the excitement is building up now that it is drawing close.

Admitting he is disappointed not being able to attend this final in Croke Park, Dr Loftus thinks it could be good for Mayo.

“Without the crowd, the atmosphere won’t be the same, but maybe that will help them on the day. The crowds will be shouting from their living rooms now instead.

“I’m looking forward to watching it at home. It will be different but All-Irelands are always great to see.

“There are a few lads from Crossmolina that I will be watching closely and wishing well.

Read More

Reflecting on 1951, Dr Loftus said he sometimes found it hard to believe so much time had passed.

“When I hear people say it has been 69 years I think to myself, ‘that can’t be right, I’m not that old’,” he laughs.

Reflecting on the changes between then and now Dr Loftus says he walked to the stadium from the team hotel.

“The night before the final we all stayed in Barry’s Hotel and then we walked up to Croke Park for the game,” he recalls.

“I remember coming home to Ballina after we won and there was great excitement.

“We could see all that again."

Dr Loftus says the 1951 final against Meath showcased top-class football from top-class players.

“It was a magnificent game, and we had the best of men out there that day,” he says.

“And we have a few of the same quality of players playing on Sunday.”

The All-Ireland winner is certain of one thing ahead of the clash.

“All Mayo need is a bit of luck on the day and it will all come right.

“It would be great to see the Sam Maguire come back to Mayo. It’s a lifetime wish for a lot of people.

“For them to do it would mean a lot, not just for the people of Mayo but around the world.

“It will give everyone in Mayo a huge boost.

“It would mean more to the people of Mayo to win than most.

“There are nearly more Mayo fans in America than there are in Mayo,” he laughs. “I want to wish them all well and say that everyone supports them.

“It is a wonderful thing to be a Mayo supporter.”