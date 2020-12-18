| 9.6°C Dublin

‘They have got some of the greatest players ever’ – Mayo lads are just what Doctor Loftus ordered for final showdown

1951 winner Loftus backing the underdogs

Mayo fan Christy McGinty from Achill Island and Gerry Gowran, known as Dublin Gerry, get ready for the All-Ireland football final. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mayo fan Christy McGinty from Achill Island and Gerry Gowran, known as Dublin Gerry, get ready for the All-Ireland football final. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Eavan Murray

One of Mayo’s greatest living footballers, Dr Mick Loftus, who is one of the last surviving Mayo 1951 All-Ireland winners, is certain that Mayo won’t go down without a fight in tomorrow’s All-Ireland football final.

Former GAA president Dr Loftus (91), said the memories of that sacred day in 1951 still played over in his mind.

Ahead of the final clash against Dublin, Dr Loftus, from Crossmolina, believes this Mayo team have the magic ingredients needed to wrestle the Sam Maguire Cup from the champions.

