'They gave some service to Mayo' - Paddy Durcan hails Green and Red's departing stars

Paddy Durcan’s All-Ireland final was only about 200 seconds old when he knew he was in trouble.

Tasked with the twin duties of tracking Ciarán Kilkenny and also launching Mayo attacks when possible, Durcan felt his quad give out and with it, his All-Ireland final slipping away.

Just before the water-break, he felt another pop in the same area. He limped through to half time but he already knew his final was over. The injury was serious enough that, three months on, he is still recovering.

“I ran straight over to the doctor at the water break and said it to him because the second incident happened just 30 seconds before the water break,” said Durcan at the launch of De Facto Shaving Oil.

“I said, ‘look, I am in serious bother here’ and he asked would I be able to make it to half-time and I said I would try my best. The decision was made at half-time then and James (Horan, Mayo manager) changed things up. It was the right decision, there is no doubt about that.

"It was what it was, it was disappointing initially but there is no point being too down-beat about it. I am positive and optimistic and hopefully I will be able to move on from it this season and show what I am able to do and what we can do as a team.”

Mayo’s All-Ireland final went up in smoke and so too did Durcan’s chance of winning a second consecutive All-Star. Durcan’s omission left beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo with just two awards, a poor return from 12 nominations but not unheard of either.

Tyrone managed a brace in 2018 while Cork only got a single award for going all the way to the decider in 2007 as did Galway after the infamous 1983 final.

Durcan himself wasn’t getting too worked up about his omission.

“Look, I won one last year and it was the first one for the club so it was a massive couple of nights between celebrating that in the clubhouse and stuff. So I certainly wouldn't belittle it in any capacity. It was great to win.," he said.

“I knew I was definitely in contention to win one this year and it would be close, but obviously I didn't get picked or whatever. But I wouldn't have massive complaints for it either to be honest with you. Would have loved to have won it, know it was close.

"To be honest it's very subjective anyway. I think no matter what team you pick, you're going to have some people saying it's a disgrace X or Y didn't make it. It's open to interpretation and like I said I wouldn't have massive complaints over it. I know it probably was close but I wouldn't feel overly hard done by in any sense.”



The continued delay of the GAA restart is working out well for the Castlebar man. So far, he has only been able to return to light running as he rehab continues. And when Mayo do reassemble, he’ll return to a less familiar dressing room.

Keith Higgins, Chris Barrett, Seamie O’Shea, Donal Vaughan, Tom Parsons and David Clarke have all called time since last December’s defeat to Dublin. Only Clarke and Barrett started last year's final but Durcan accepts that they are down a wealth of experience heading into 2021.

“It certainly is going to be different. Look, you respect their decisions completely because they gave some service to Mayo. We were lucky that we did integrate a lot of young lads last year and probably changed the team around a good bit, so that’s a positive going into this year," he said.

"Look, there’s probably going to be more changes again this year, so it’s part and parcel of sport. Your time is going to be up sooner rather than later for everybody, so you just give it your best while you’re in it and when it’s over it’s over.

"That would be my mentality, time is moving no faster for me or anybody else, so just give it your best so that when your time is up you can be happy and content with it then.”

Mayo handed out seven championship debuts last year meaning Durcan is now one of the senior men in the dressing room.

“Maybe two years ago you felt you were in that young bracket, but that certainly changes quickly by the day. So yeah, look - I try and help the younger guys as much as possible," he said.

"I know when I came into the panel in 2015, fellas were very good to me so I think that’s really important because you have to enjoy the environment you are in.

"That can be tough for young fellas coming straight away because they are a bit uneasy coming into the environment - how will they be looked at, how will they be treated and will be respected.

"So I think you try to make that as easy for them as you can. That’s something that was done for me when I came in and it’s certainly something I have taken with me and try to pass on to younger guys when they come in.”

