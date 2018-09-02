'They fought to the bitter end' - Mickey Harte praises Tyrone players for avoiding a repeat of their semi-final 'battering'

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has given credit to his players for avoiding the "battering" in today's All-Ireland final they took at the hands of Dublin in last year's All-Ireland semi-final.

Despite leading by four points at one stage in the first half, Harte felt the manner in which his players were able to shore up in the last quarter and avoid a worse beating was something to take home with them.

He also raised questions about the refereeing in the build-up to the second Dublin goal but acknowledged that Dublin were "full value" for their win, stating that they can "play football any way you want it."

Harte said it was a "disappointment" that a four-point lead vanished so quickly as Dublin forged seven ahead by the break.

"From staying on the field you could see the disappointment in every player because they gave a lot out there today and because of the really good, positive start that we had. It seems such a shame that we were so far behind in a very short space of time," he said.

"The game hinges on small things and I felt even when we were five points to one up that we had picked a few bad shot selections.

"Maybe that one that would have put five six up or if we had retained possession, then who knows what kind of a trend the game would have taken. But we didn't. We were 0-5 to 0-1 up and suddenly it was 2-6 to 0-5 in a very short period of time," he recalled.

"That's very disappointing given the way we opened the game when I thought we were doing very well. To be trailing by seven points at half-time seemed to be such a shame for the effort that the boys had put in in the first-half of that half.

"Then, in the second-half, it is always damage limitation to a degree in that you are trying to get back at the opposition

"But they are a quality side and even when we got a few scores they could pick a few more. So they were always keeping you at arms's length.

"But the credit that our boys deserve is that they did not allow this to be the battering that it was last year. They fought to the bitter end and, even in that comeback, we had chances to close the gap better than we did and we didn't do it. You pay the price against a quality side but I just can't fault the effort that the players put in.”

On the build up to the second Dublin goal and the interchange between Con O'Callaghan and Niall Scully Harte had questions.

"Getting over one goal takes a bit of time and knocks you back a bit but the second goal came with a wee bit of a catalogue of things that might have been different. Like, there was a foul out on the side. I think Johnny Cooper played on and the referee had blown the whistle and then let the game go on. Then there was another call for an apparent foul in the box and he waved that on and it turned out to their advantage too when actually if it wasn't a foul it maybe should have been a free out because the player went to ground. Why did he go to ground only looking for a penalty or something? Harte asked.

"So there were lots of these little things that changed the trend of the game. And that's not sour grapes or anything else, or saying that it would have won us the game, but they are little things that change the trend of the game in a very significant way. Dublin were full value for what they did there today. They are a very good side and can play football any way you want to play it.”

Online Editors