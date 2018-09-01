Mickey Harte has opened up on his ongoing stand-off with RTÉ, saying that his refusal to talk to the state broadcaster comes down to 'a point of principle'.

'They didn't do the right thing at the right time' - Mickey Harte opens up on RTÉ dispute

Harte and the Tyrone team haven't spoken to RTÉ since 2011, after a skit aired on the John Murray Show on Radio One that the All-Ireland-winning manager felt disrespected the memory of his daughter Michaela, who was tragically murdered shortly before.

The impasse came back into focus after Tyrone booked their place in the All-Ireland final this year, with RTÉ releasing a statement saying that the team wouldn't be participating in any media activity with them around the final.

RTÉ traditionally broadcasts from the hotel of the winning team on The Sunday Game, where the Man of the Match award is given out and the manager and players are interviewed.

Speaking to Kieran Shannon in an interview in the Irish Examiner, Harte has opened up on the dispute ahead of tomorrow's clash with Dublin.

"I'm not taking this as anything personal," he said.

"It's an institution I'm against here, and the institution to me here is a faceless thing and there are certain individuals within it who have done things they should not have done."

"RTÉ to me, as an entity, is not something that I feel I have to be forgiving towards," he added.

"As a point of principle, as far as RTÉ is concerned, I am not speaking to them because they didn't do the right thing at the right time.

"I'm not seeing this as something where forgiveness comes into it. I'm just seeing this as a point of principle that I'm prepared to go with."

