‘They didn’t bring those fellas back for the craic’ – Jack O’Connor braces Kerry for Dublin ‘cavalry’ in All-Ireland final

Jack O’Connor insists Kerry will have to improve if they’re to successfully defend Sam Maguire in the dream All-Ireland final against Dublin.

And the Kerry boss warned that Dessie Farrell has “brought back the cavalry” – a clear reference to Stephen Cluxton, Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey – with the express intention of taking their crown.

Kerry survived a titanic semi-final battle with Ulster champions Derry at Croke Park, coming from two points down after 65 minutes to win by 1-17 to 1-15.

“I haven’t reflected on it or I haven’t seen it back obviously, but we made a lot of mistakes,” O’Connor acknowledged afterwards.

“I feel the game will bring us on. It was a very intense game – a really intense game. I feel the fact that our panel contributed will put a spark in training the next couple of weeks. But I do feel we need to improve.

“I mean, ‘tis very obvious that Dublin team have been gearing up for two weeks’ time – from well back. They’ve brought back the cavalry; they’ve even brought back Pat Gilroy. They didn’t bring those fellas back for the craic.”

O’Connor had no desire to delve into Dublin’s semi-final performance against Monaghan on Saturday, a game he did not attend.

“I was keeping my head down and preparing for today. We are in the final and that is all I can say about it at the moment. At least we are there. We have a chance,” he said.

“Dublin, obviously, will be a different challenge … we may need to tidy up a few things for the final.”

O’Connor confirmed that Killian Spillane, who wasn’t part of the match-day 26 as he battles back from an ankle injury, will be back in contention for the decider on July 30.

“He’s physically fit but he only had about three football sessions done after eight weeks, so he just wasn’t match-fit,” he explained. “He’ll get three or four more sessions in before the final.”