New Freeman of Dublin Jim Gavin brought his own longbow to the Mansion House to be conferred with the freedom of the city last night.

'They did all the hard work' - Jim Gavin praises Dublin players after receiving freedom of the city

An ancient tradition called for all freemen of Dublin to possess a longbow and arrows to defend the city against attack.

"I suppose you could say I defended Dublin in the pitch for a while," he joked.

He proudly showed off the Viking-style longbow which was presented to him as a gift by an historian and admirer earlier in the day.

Pictured is Master Bowyer Jack Pinson with Lord Mayor of Dublin, Paul McAuliffe presenting the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin to former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin for his contribution to public life and service to his county and country. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography.

Along with the scroll of the Freedom of the City, Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe presented the former Dublin football manager with a small longbow in a wooden frame.

The six-time winner of the All-Ireland football final said his wife Jennifer and children Yasmin and Jude had been looking forward to the ceremony. Some 500 guests attended a celebration event in the Round Room of the Mansion House.

The legendary manager said he was accepting the award as recognition of the achievement of the players and the large support team that brought success to Dublin.

He said he was "a proud Dub" and Dublin is "a great city."

Asked if any other county might be able to steal him away as a manager, he laughed and said that was not going to happen. He was happy to get back involved with his son's club Ballyboden St Enda's where he trained his son's underage team.

The GAA legend said he very much saw the award as honouring the GAA.

"I'm very grateful to the players that I was fortunate enough to be involved with and to manage. I didn't kick a football. They did all the hard work," he said.

He paid tribute to all the support teams who helped the team. There was a great family atmosphere in the team.

He would be travelling away from Ireland in the future as part of his career in the Irish Aviation Authority.

He felt very fortunate in his life and he had some wonderful memories he will treasure.

THe players were a magnificent group of people who took great pride in representing their county.

He was a proud traditionalist who was proud of the Republic in which he lived and he was very conscious that the ceremony was taking place in the Round Room where the First Dail took place in 1919.

He was grateful to have been taught the lessons of the value of hard work which he received from his father and grandfather.

THere was a lot of failure along the way but there was a lot of learning in failure, he said.

It was a great honour for his family and his parents came to Dublin from West Clare in the early 60s and the people of Dublin opened their arms to them. It was a proud moment for them.

Lord Mayor McAuliffe said: "In conferring on Jim the honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin, we recognise his achievements on the pitch, as a manager and his contribution to public life.

"He and the players have created many happy memories over the years, but I will never forget lighting that fifth blue lamp in honour of the unprecedented five in a row."

