'They aren't a threat to the All-Ireland' - Tomás Ó Sé on why Tyrone are no longer championship contenders

Tyrone were heavily criticised afterwards for having a system that was too inflexible when challenged by Dublin's athleticism and despite starting strongly at Healy Park last Saturday, the end result was similar to last year.

Although they created a number of first half scores by kicking long into their full forward line, Ó Sé feels that Tyrone must go further if they want to become legitimate championship contenders.

"They might win another Ulster and fair play to them if they do win another Ulster. My point is that the style of football they are playing at the moment is not going to win them an All-Ireland. It might be good to beat 28 teams in the country, it might even be good enough to beat Kerry, but I don't think they beat Mayo and I don't think they beat Dublin.

"But if Tyrone are realistic about winning an All-Ireland they have to change their style of play and you can't have one style in Ulster and another for the All-Ireland series. They scored 1-8 from play the last day and we saw that the scores from play that they got came from long balls. They have the players to do it and the skill-set to do it and I think they could be way more dangerous as an attacking threat. I think it is too easy to play against them."