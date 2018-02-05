'They aren't a threat to the All-Ireland' - Tomás Ó Sé on why Tyrone are no longer championship contenders
Tomás Ó Sé doesn't think Tyrone can win the All-Ireland title unless they change to a more attacking style of play.
Last Saturday saw Mickey Harte's men take on Dublin in a rematch of last August's All-Ireland semi-final, on occasion that saw Tyrone crushed by a powerful performance from Jim Gavin's side.
Tyrone were heavily criticised afterwards for having a system that was too inflexible when challenged by Dublin's athleticism and despite starting strongly at Healy Park last Saturday, the end result was similar to last year.
Dublin ran out 2-13 to 1-11 winners but most tellingly, started the second half by out-scoring Tyrone 1-7 to 0-1.
Although they created a number of first half scores by kicking long into their full forward line, Ó Sé feels that Tyrone must go further if they want to become legitimate championship contenders.
"Tyrone, to me, aren't a threat to the All-Ireland," Ó Sé told The Throw-In, Independent.ie's GAA podcast in association with Allianz.
"They might win another Ulster and fair play to them if they do win another Ulster. My point is that the style of football they are playing at the moment is not going to win them an All-Ireland. It might be good to beat 28 teams in the country, it might even be good enough to beat Kerry, but I don't think they beat Mayo and I don't think they beat Dublin.
"But if Tyrone are realistic about winning an All-Ireland they have to change their style of play and you can't have one style in Ulster and another for the All-Ireland series. They scored 1-8 from play the last day and we saw that the scores from play that they got came from long balls. They have the players to do it and the skill-set to do it and I think they could be way more dangerous as an attacking threat. I think it is too easy to play against them."
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- The Throw-In: Kerry's young guns learning quickly, why Tyrone must evolve and Brian Cody's new breed
- WATCH: Cora Staunton scores on her competitive debut in Australia but 'got lost a couple of times'
- 'We're fooling ourselves' - Colm Cooper believes gaelic football's traditional kicking game will never return