'These fellas have had a lot thrown at them' - Glenn Ryan hits out at criticism of Kildare players

GLENN Ryan claimed that Kildare players have been subjected to unfair online commentary from within the county in the wake of their recent Leinster final defeat to Dublin.

Speaking after his team’s loss to Mayo on Saturday night, Ryan revealed that “these fellas have had a lot thrown at them over the last couple of weeks.

“Certain derogatory tweets by people in our own county and our own media. Doesn’t help. It doesn’t help these fellas get over it.

“But unfortunately, it’s part of society now. I suppose the best way I’ve found to deal with it is to not look at it. But that shouldn’t be the focus. The focus should be on the great effort we put in, even if it wasn’t good enough to get us over the line.”

Ryan stressed his admiration for the response of his players to the defeat.

“Sure, Jesus, it was a horrible place for these lads to be in,” he pointed out. “But from the night we came back, their resolve is something you have to really admire.

“Ultimately, we’ll all be judged on results and what it is we win. But there’s certain human qualities you like to see in people and these fellas have shown those qualities that you like and admire in abundance.

"All the focus will be on the results. But as a group, we’d like to make sure that there’s certain standards that we maintain and no matter what certain people throw, we continue to do it. I thought that was a very honest display tonight. And that was what they wanted to do this evening, as well as win the game.”

Ryan specified that some sections of local media had been unfairly harsh in their analysis of the performance against Dublin.

“You certainly don’t like to see it from your own quarters (from) people who are looking for interviews and for those people to turn around and do it.”