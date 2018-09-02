Joe Brolly has revealed a text sent from Dublin star James McCarthy ahead of the All-Ireland final as the Derry legend praised a "classy" Dublin squad for securing their fourth championship title in a row.

'These are classy guys' - Joe Brolly reveals text he received from Dublin's James McCarthy ahead of All Ireland final

The Dubs won the All-Ireland football championship with a comfortable victory over Tyrone in Croke Park this afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Brolly and the rest of the Derry All-Ireland winning side of 1993 were presented to the crowd at Croke Park on the 25th anniversary of their championship triumph.

Speaking on RTE's coverage of the game, Brolly revealed that Dublin midfielder McCarthy had sent him a text during the week wishing him luck, and the Derry legend went on to congratulate the "classy" Dublin panel on their latest success.

"Their behaviour off the field as well, and the way they are, they're such brilliant GAA ambassadors," Brolly told the Sunday Game.

"I'll just tell this story, James McCarthy out of the blue I got a text from him on Friday and he said: 'Joe, I hope you enjoy your big day on Sunday, it's well-deserved and I'm looking forward to seeing you, I have fond memories of that team'."

"These are classy guys who know something about the past of Dublin and the future, and that they're passing these jerseys on," Brolly added.

"They play with great respect and dignity for the game, and you could not begrudge them their great success."

Online Editors