'There’s respect for the Louth jersey again' – Sam Mulroy hails Mickey Harte’s impact

Louth star Sam Mulroy has hailed the impact Mickey Harte has had on the county, insisting there’s “respect” there for the jersey once more.

The Louth skipper has been the Wee men’s leading light for a number of seasons now and was installed as captain by Mickey Harte ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Louth have flourished under the Tyrone man, winning back-to-back promotions. And speaking to Shane Rice on Episode Two of ‘The Off Season’ on YouTube, Mulroy revealed his delight that the county managed to attract Harte to the role.

“I must have checked my phone and the texts started flooding in,” Mulroy said of when he first heard about Harte’s appointment.

“It was absolutely incredible and there was disbelief at the start - we couldn’t believe that Louth had pulled it off I suppose. Or that someone of Mickey’s stature would want to come down to one of the so-called weaker counties. At that time we were after getting relegated to Division Four, we hadn’t won a game the year before in either league or championship so it was massive to pull that (off).”

“It’s funny, you can’t put your finger on anything or say it was X, Y or Z,” he replied when asked about what Harte had done to improve Louth.

“I think it was a combination of everything. From a players’ point of view everyone wants to be there, which is massively important. For years Louth struggled to get the best players in the county to play with Louth. And Mickey brings in a set up where it is top class.

“There is nothing left to be done, everything is set up and ready to go for us. So I think it is the standard that he is bringing and I think players buy into that as well. There’s a respect there now for the Louth jersey again.”

Louth head into the 2023 season with some big dates on the horizon. Dublin, Ulster champions Derry as well as Leinster rivals Kildare and Louth are all on their league dance card.

And Mulroy admits preserving their hard-earned Division Two status is the priority.

“Look I suppose being realistic about it we need to stay in Division Two, that’s the ultimate goal of the year. There’s some massive teams in there so we have to be able to bring ourselves to a new level and compete.

“So the ultimate goal of the season will be definitely to stay in division two and if we can do that it will be massive. Every time Louth have gone up to Division Two they’ve come back down so for us to get better and improve as a county you need to be playing at a higher level every year to compete with the best.

“You seen we got a little bit of a spanking last year against Kildare when we went up the levels and that’s just pace and power and playing at that highest level the whole time. They were coming off the back of a Division One campaign, we were coming off the back of a Division Three campaign and there’s a massive gap there. Next year it is up to us to see can we up it.”