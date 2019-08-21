'There’s no mafia' - Kerry legend O'Mahony says there was no Kingdom witch hunt against David Gough

Aidan O’Mahony has insisted there was no Kerry ‘witch hunt’ against David Gough to block him from being named as All-Ireland final referee.

The Meath official has since been confirmed as the man in the middle for Sunday week’s decider but former Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice and O’Mahony had voiced their concerns about the Slane clubman refereeing the game as he lives and works in Dublin.

And speaking in Dublin, O’Mahony laughed off suggestions that he was part of the ‘Kerry mafia’ which had hoped to see someone else take charge of the decider.

"Ah lookit, there’s no mafia,” said the Paddy Power ambassador. “They were going on about the weekend that there was a big thing going to be set up outside Fitzgerald Stadium, the open day, that they were going picketing and there was one person there. Jesus Christ almighty. I think it got two more days out of that.

"No, there’s no mafia against it. It’s just lads giving their opinion on it. Like it’s no different to Dublin giving their opinion on the final as well.

"Look, we weren’t out there trying to do a media witch hunt to put pressure on him. It was just me being asked a question, I answered it and I think Eamonn Fitzmaurice gave his opinion as well. It isn’t that we’re on a WhatsApp group saying, ‘Jesus I’ll put something up now and you put something up later’. I could say from the journalists’ side, they were making a big song and dance about it that we shouldn’t have said this but if I’m asked my opinion on something, I’ll give it."

And the Rathmore clubman believes that Peter Keane’s young side have nothing to fear in Sunday week’s clash.

"In Kerry they’re going to be judged on winning All-Ireland finals but it’s no different the next day, there’s going to be that expectancy that I see myself when I started. I could say to you now that they’ve done very well but we want them to win the All-Ireland final and that’s it like. If they’re thinking the next day, which I know they’re not, ‘Yeah, we’ve done well, Dublin can go out now and do the five-in-a-row’ they might as well not bother coming up.

"I’d say the camp is very good and I think there’s big belief there as well between themselves because I think it favours Kerry with the fact they’re being wrote off, no one gives them a chance. Sure like, it’s a case of go out there and perform and throw the shackles off and see what happens."

