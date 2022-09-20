'There’s no lying about it, it's something I'm considering' – Louth's Ciarán Byrne weighs up move back to AFL

Louth star Ciarán Byrne could be set for a return to the AFL after confirming he had been approached by his former club Carlton regarding a switch back to Australia.

Byrne returned to Ireland in late 2018 after five injury hit seasons with the Blues that saw him make 22 senior appearances. And recently he has been a key part of Mickey Harte’s Louth set up that has earned successive promotions in the league and will play in Division 2 next year.

Speaking to LMFM after he helped his St Mochta’s to retain their senior status for 2023, Byrne confirmed Carlton had been in touch.

“I feel like the whole county has been talking about it at this stage rumours do spread,” he quipped.

“Look they have been in contact there’s no lying about it and it is something I am considering at this stage. I’m 27 now, definitely getting on and don’t get me wrong I love GAA and GAA is my first love.

“And I have a bit of decision to make ... they have been in touch, GAA is my first protocol now at the minute and look it is an option and it is something I have to consider and see where it takes me.”

And while he is intrigued by the opportunity to return, he also admitted that Louth under Harte were building something 'special.'

“I think I’m home three years at this stage and don’t get me wrong, I love home. And it’s a big year for Louth next year and it’s a decision I am not taking lightly. And at the minute it probably is looking towards staying at home and we have gone so far with Louth at this stage.

"We’re in Division 2 and a Mickey and Gavin (Devlin) are putting together something special and I don’t want to miss that either. So it is something that is being put into place this last couple of weeks. I (pass) no remarks of it, people are talking about it as much as I am I haven’t thought about it... We’ll see how the next couple of weeks go.”

Byrne suffered a series of injuries, including a serious knee injury after joining the Blues as a Category B Rookie in 2014.

“I feel like there was always an itch I wanted to scratch. I had an interrupted couple of seasons out there and only ended up playing (around) 25 games which in the grand scheme of things is quite cool I did achieve that but I always see myself as a player who would have played a lot more games if I wasn’t injured as much.

"So it probably was an itch I wanted to scratch but as I said for now my eyes are set on preparing for GAA next season and as I said we’ll see how the next couple of weeks go.”

Harte encountered a similar scenario when Cathal McShane was pursued by Adelaide before he opted to stay at home while another Tyrone man, Conor McKenna, has also been linked with a return to the AFL.