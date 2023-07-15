'There’s more in the tank in them boys' - Vinny Corey hopes Monaghan old guard play on into 2024

Monaghan boss Vinny Corey is hoping that his elder statesmen will commit for another season after the Farney men went down fighting against Dublin in today's All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

Corey opted to throw legendary forward Conor McManus in from the start - a decision he made right after their quarter-final victory over Armagh - and the 35-year-old was one of their best performers yet again as he fired over 0-5 (three frees, one mark and one point from play).

Much of the talk has been of this being McManus' last year at inter-county level but Corey feels that "there's more in the tank" and he will gladly take him back again next year along with other veterans like Darren Hughes (36) and Karl O'Connell (35).

"I don’t see why not," Corey said when asked if he hoped to have all of his squad back again next year. "You’ve seen there today there was younger boys coming off tight, but the older boys weren’t coming off at all.

"Darren Hughes, Karl O’Connell and Conor McManus played the 70 minutes plus and some of them played against Armagh, 70 plus extra-time. I wouldn't be rushing to judgements there, I think there’s more in the tank in them boys absolutely.

"If you're playing a full 70 or 90-minute game this year, in another few months' time, you're fit to do it again. Some of them boys have given a lot of service, it will be completely their decision, but we will not be dragging them away, that’s for sure."

It was yet another resolute display from Monaghan despite their chase for a first All-Ireland SFC final appearance since 1930 dragging on but Corey was in no doubt about what cost them the game having forged hard to be level at the hour mark.

“Turnovers. Turnovers is crucial. When you get to this level and you are in that bracket where you are playing the top two, top three team, you give them the ball you are going to get punished. Dublin punished us.

"We might only have scored four points from Dublin turnovers. Every time we made a mistake they just pounced and away they went. Listen, a few of them were forced by Dublin and they earned the turnover.

“A few of them were carelessness on our part. I think that was the winning and losing of it. If you wanted to bring it down to time it was the last seven or eight minutes when they started to open up the gap.”