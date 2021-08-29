‘There’s been a slant that we tried to pull a fast one’ – Brian Dooher hits out at Covid questioning

Post-match interviews with All-Ireland semi-final winning managers are usually happy enough affairs but in the end, it was all a little tetchy.

Tyrone were back in an All-Ireland final after a gritty and clinical performance that saw them leave a usually lethal Kerry attack toothless but joint-manager Brian Dooher, in particular, bristled at some of the questioning from the media afterwards.

The press conference was roughly 15 minutes in duration and the Covid issue was a significant part of that, including one relating to the broader point of vaccination.

Dooher intervened: “Can I say something here? If this is coming at us to attack us here, which seems to be heading in that direction . . . we made a decision based on medical advice relevant to what happened and where we were, and we took the medical advice. We weren’t fit to field, we were told that.

“So I have a duty of care to those players next door to me, people mightn’t think that but was I going to put them out and something happened and fair enough I said no I’m not, I’d take the hit. And we were getting (hassle) from the players for doing that, they weren’t happy I pulled their championship on them.

“I don’t want to get into this here now. But there’s been a kind of a slant here we’ve tried to pull a fast one. It was a factual thing based on the evidence. I don’t want to get into this here but if that’s the way this is going, which it seems to be listening to it, I’m in the wrong place.”

Shortly afterwards, Dooher took his leave, with Feargal Logan drawing the interview to an end on his own. It was an unexpected turn given the press conference had started with Logan outlining his appreciation for how his side were accommodated by both the GAA and Kerry.

“It was quite a game, I thought it was going to go to penalties,” Logan said. “But the reaction is we were treated very fairly by the Association and we were more than appreciative of all that we got when ill health struck our camp. We’re more than thankful on that.

“If we say more than that, it sounds as though you’re patronising and All-Ireland semi-finals are very sore defeats.

“But two weeks ago we were potentially out of the competition and that’s the relief I feel. “I have to commend everyone – Kerry, everyone in the Association who bore with us — and the Tyrone players who represented the county today with distinction.”

Meanwhile, Kerry chairman Tim Murphy insists Kerry made the “right decision” in facilitating the delay to the All-Ireland SFC semi-final, despite seeing Peter Keane’s men lose out to Tyrone.

The red-hot favourites came into the game having not played in five weeks after a 13-day delay from the original fixture date. However, Murphy was offering no excuses.

“We dealt with it like men, like good Kerry men, and that’s the result of the game,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we (didn’t) come out on the right side of it but I think we came out with the right decision for us and for Kerry and for the integrity of the competitions.”

Murphy would not be drawn on the future of manager Peter Keane, whose three-year term is up.

“To be honest, I don’t think it is something we’ll even talk about tonight. There’s raw emotion out there and with due respect to all concerned, that is for another day,” he concluded.



