There's an appetite for change – but chiefs are leagues apart on best model

A majority of chairpersons are keen on revamp, but they must find a way to negotiate the hard part – finding consensus

Stephen Cluxton lifts Sam Maguire following Dublin's victory over Mayo in last season's All-Ireland football final. It was the Dubs' sixth All-Ireland triumph in a row. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Frank Roche Email

Our nationwide poll of county board chairpersons has thrown up some fascinating insights into one of the great GAA conundrums of our time: what to do with the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship?

The results are, we should stress, anything but straightforward.

But emerging from the fog of contradictions is one relatively unambiguous message: a majority of the 25 chairpersons who answered our six-question survey favour change to the existing championship structure.

