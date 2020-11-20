'There's a small bit of expectation and expectation brings with it pressure' – Cork manager Ronan McCarthy

Back before the first lockdown, Ronan McCarthy saw something in his side that suggested they were starting to find their feet.

Before the league was shut down and as a division three team, Cork were playing for their future in Sam Maguire cup football.

And after three wins from three, they travelled to Semple Stadium to take on Tipp. The hosts went 0-5 to no score clear after ten minutes. Previously, McCarthy reckons they might have buckled. But they found a way, thanks to two Luke Connolly goals.

“What I was happy about in that game was that in the previous year we might have lost that game in the same circumstances, but through getting goals we managed to get ourselves back into a game which we were in big trouble in,” McCarthy remembers.

“But our game management at the end of it was really poor. One of the big positives against Kerry, I felt our game management at times and our composure in these clutch moments, as they call them, was really outstanding.

“To come from behind twice and engineer scores as we did. To be honest, I felt even near the end of extra-time I thought and I was confident that we’d get a chance to draw it. I actually felt the game was going to penalties, to be honest with you.”

Cork’s win over Kerry has shook up the championship. Whoever wins in Sunday’s Munster final between Cork and Tipperary in Pairc Ui Chaoimh know that Mayo stand between them and an All-Ireland final place.

Sunday’s fixture carries plenty of history. McCarthy himself was playing when, in 2002, the sides drew in a Munster final, a game that will go down as Tipp’s nearest miss since they last won a Munster SFC title in 1935. In the replay, Cork used six subs, one more than was permitted, but the little was made of it as the Rebels ran out handsome winners.

“We were absolutely blessed to get out of Thurles that day. Like, it’s amazing, Declan Browne gave an exhibition that day inside. Declan was a top, top class player, one of the best forwards in Munster in the last 30 years, no question about it, he was a top class player.

“It was a game that we just couldn’t… we never got control of the game, we were chasing it always and they were deservedly ahead of us and only for Colin Corkery on the day, at the other end, for us we’d have been beaten.

“And obviously by the time the replay came around, we were more focused and ready. And they were probably a bit deflated having lost their chance and it was a great chance for them. We beat them well the second day but Brendan Cummins actually played centre-forward that day for Tipp. But they were a good side anyway but we were really lucky to get out of there with a draw at that time.”

Perhaps Cork’s underperformance the first day could be traced back to their semi-final win over Kerry. And similarly, McCarthy agrees there’s an element of expectation around his side this weekend that didn’t exist in the build up to the Kerry game.

“I’ve said about this team, look, we played Limerick last year in the Championship if you recall and I would have said before that game that we’re not in a position to take anyone for granted and that still applies today.

“We’ve come a distance but to be a top team operating at the top level we have to show… we have become more consistent, I’m not contesting that, we have become more consistent, but this is a good test now for the panel again in relation to, here now there’s a small bit of expectation and expectation brings with it pressure and it’ll be interesting to see are the players able to handle the pressure of that because we were quite happy.

“We had no interest in going into the game last week as underdogs or under the radar and, in the same way, not too interested whether we’re favourites or not favourites for this game, but there’s certainly an expectation now and with that, that can cause these problems.so it’s a different test for us to see how we have developed and have we the maturity to handle that but, as I say, the team has become a lot more consistent over the last 18 months or so.”

