‘There’s a lot of belief there’ – Vinny Corey salutes Monaghan as Farney army march on to final four

Monaghan manager Vinny Corey speaks to his players after the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final win over Armagh at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Vinny Corey has saluted Conor McManus as “Monaghan’s best ever clutch player” after the veteran sharpshooter kicked a dramatic equaliser with the last kick of extra-time – and then buried both of his spot-kicks in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout.

The Monaghan boss also singled out Rory Beggan, whose two penalty saves from the same Armagh player, the luckless Callum Cumiskey, ensured that his team march on to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The unheralded Farney men, so often the underdog, eventually prevailed 9-8 in a penalty shootout that went to sudden death.

It meant a third championship shootout failure for Kieran McGeeney in the last 12 months, consigning his team to another heartbreaking Croke Park defeat.

“Two great saves,” Corey remarked of Beggan’s match-winning saves. “We had a certain amount of confidence going in that we had the better shot stopper. Armagh got what looked like the winner, and the crowd went crazy and we worked it up.”

That move ended with McManus winning the all-important free and then converting it himself, leaving the sides deadlocked after 90 minutes.

“I think there’s a lot of belief there. We targeted this from the very start. The target was to reach an All-Ireland semi-final with the chance of beating a top three team and reach a final,” Corey explained afterwards.

Amazingly, he insisted that his team hadn’t practised penalties in advance of this quarter-final.

“You can’t replicate with that orange crowd behind you in Cloghan,” Corey explained.

“We didn’t set aside ten minutes at training. We just decided not to practise them. You know who you’re penalty takers are. I’m sure there are teams who have practised penalties and it worked out well for them.”