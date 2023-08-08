‘There’s a difference between being physical and being dirty’ – Kerry joint-boss Declan Quill hits back at Mick Bohan comments

Kerry joint-manager Declan Quill has hit back at comments made by Dublin boss Mick Bohan, insisting that his side are “not a dirty team” ahead of Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC final at Croke Park.

Quill and fellow joint-manager Darragh Long have defended their team’s style of play and poured cold water on Bohan’s claims that Kerry “bullied his team off the ball” in their All-Ireland championship group opener at Parnell Park in June which Kerry won by two points (2-8 to 1-9).

Bohan also described the Kingdom as “the most physical female team” he’s seen which “is the way the game is supposed to be played”.

Quill believes that Bohan – who made the comments after Dublin’s 12-point win over Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final last month – is playing mind games ahead of the first-ever women’s All-Ireland senior football decider between Kerry and Dublin in the 50th edition of the final.

​“We’ve no problem with being called a physical team. We can’t hide behind the fact that we have physical girls. We’re not a dirty team. There’s a difference between being physical and being dirty,” Quill said at the team’s All-Ireland media night at the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence, Currans.

“I think he (Bohan) is a lot more experienced than myself and Darragh. How many All-Ireland finals has he prepared for? The minute that semi-final was over Mick was like, ‘OK let’s put the pressure on Kerry here and let’s call them bullies and let’s get into the referee’s head’.

“Shane Curley is going to be the referee. I don’t think Shane is going to stand (for) or is going to be listening to any of that kind of stuff.”

Kerry had two players, Emma Costello and Kayleigh Cronin, sent to the sin bin in their 2-8 to 1-9 win over Dublin two months ago in a feisty game that saw tensions rise on the sideline between the two management teams. Long doesn’t agree with Bohan’s assessment that Kerry bullied Dublin on the pitch that day.

“No, I wouldn’t. I think Mick has a short memory probably a little bit. He’s been looking for more physicality in the ladies game for the last four or five years. I think his team of Sinéad Goldrick and all those were fantastic, an absolutely brilliant force in ladies Gaelic football and brought the S&C side to a different level,” Long said.

“I think Meath followed suit and surpassed them and it’s taken us three and a half years with the work that (S&C coaches) Cas (Buckley) and Eric (McDonnell) have done to get to the same level that Mick and his girls are at.

“But to say we bullied them off the field, I’d say if you go watch back that second half there’s a couple of yellow cards that didn’t appear at times and we were unfortunate what we got called for. But it is what it is. I’m sure Mick is going to be coming out guns blazing with his girls.

“That day in Parnell Park, we’d super banter for 60 minutes. I think Mick probably enjoyed two young guns coming at him. We’ve huge respect for Mick. He’s been good to us since we’ve been involved in the job, not a lot of people would know that.”

It’s been 30 years since Kerry won the Brendan Martin Cup. They lost last year’s All-Ireland final by nine points to Meath (3-10 to 1-7).

“I think it hurt them an awful lot last year. I think the scoreline was the worst part of that. I don’t think it was that much between the teams,” Quill added.

“I know the girls are probably using that within their own group. I think it’s probably going to be a big motivating factor that they don’t want to feel the way they felt 12 months ago inside that dressing-room. Very few of us could look at each other. It was not a very happy place after that.”

With Síofra O’Shea suffering a season-ending ACL injury the week of their All-Ireland semi-final win over Mayo, Kerry have an injury concern over Hannah O’Donoghue who picked up an ankle injury in the semi-final. Kerry hope that O’Donoghue will be fit to return to training this week.