Mullinalaghta's heroic giant-killing GAA team will be among the guests on The Late Late Show tomorrow night.

'There's a church, a pub and a school' - GAA giant-killers Mullinalaghta to appear on the Late Late

The victorious minnows from Co Longford, who beat Dublin kingpins Kilmacud Crokes in a David versus Goliath battle for the Leinster football crown on Sunday, proudly brought their two hard-won cups to the RTE studios last night.

Tomorrow night's Late Late has been pre-recorded for production reasons and most of the team – bar hero corner back Conan Brady who had to return to London where he works as a civil engineer – were present in the studio to be grilled by Ryan Tubridy on their fairytale victory.

The Herald can also reveal that several members of the squad will be guests of honour at the RTE Sports Awards on Saturday evening.

This is despite the team not making the shortlist for Team of the Year, because RTE stresses contenders have to have won either a national or international title.

The Mullinalaghta team and many of their supporters arrived yesterday evening in Donnybrook on a specially-chartered bus with their county cup and of course the Leinster McCabe Cup club trophy.

The entire parish is three miles long and has 440 inhabitants.

"There's a church, a pub and a school," one local said.

In contrast, Kilmacud Crokes boast more than 4,000 members — 10 times the population of Mullinalaghta.

"Nobody except ourselves expected us to beat Kilmacud," club secretary Patrick Matthews told the Herald.

