‘There’s a big mindset change, I’m mad to go and can’t wait for it’ – Sligo’s Murphy

Yeats County man embarked on travels before first lockdown and is now revitalised for new season

Niall Murphy of Sligo has no regrets about taking a year out to travel. Photo: Sportsfile

Niall Murphy of Sligo has no regrets about taking a year out to travel. Photo: Sportsfile

Michael Verney

It’s hard not to be envious when Niall Murphy starts describing the world tour which he embarked upon alongside his girlfriend Clare while the rest of Ireland was facing the isolation of a barrage of lockdowns.

Having opted out of the Sligo football fold for 2020 to re-energise and see what the world had to offer, the former Yeats County captain made it out just in the nick of time and he arrived in Bali as most of the Irish were packing up and heading for home.

