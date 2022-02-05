‘There will be those who want to twist the knife’ – Dessie Farrell vows to ignore critics amid Dublin dip

Dessie Farrell has insisted that his Dublin players must ignore the critics who “want to twist the knife” after they suffered a third consecutive defeat in a Tralee tempest.

The storm clouds are gathering, too, around the fallen six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions. Following on from the end of their six-year All-Ireland monopoly when losing to Mayo last August, and then last weekend’s dismal opening Allianz League defeat to Armagh, they endured a torrid end to the first half of tonight’s game against Kerry – and never fully recovered.

Having trailed by 1-14 to 0-4 at the break, even the elements couldn’t save Dublin although they battled to the final bell and eventually lost by 1-15 to 0-11.

Afterwards, Farrell insisted that his evolving squad, including 14 new players this season, need love and patience from his management team instead of getting distracted by outside ‘noise’.

When asked specifically about critics who have written off the Dubs as a team on a downward slope after the Armagh defeat, their manager replied: “Look it, everyone has an opinion. There will be those who want to twist the knife, of course, and that’s just part and parcel of Dublin’s legacy.

“We ignore that, to be honest. You have to. You have to focus on the work in hand – and there’s plenty of that to be doing, don’t get me wrong.

“But it’s just about the internal focus and keeping things on track and keeping the head down and get back to the practice ground and work on the areas we need to. And keep churning it out.”

At no time in their last decade of dominance have Dublin endured a run like this, but Farrell declared: “Those players need plenty of love and care and nurturing, and I think people who really understand where Dublin is at understand that too.

“They have the insight to know that this is definitely a period of transition, and you just have to give young players time. I’ve worked with enough of them over the years (to realise that) people need to be patient.

“We’ll give them all the support that we can, and it’s about development and learning for those and trying to get as many of them up to the pace and up to the speed of championship football as we can, and see where that takes us.”

Read More

For all that, Dublin had some reason to complain after the delayed – and controversial – disallowing of a 23rd minute goal that would have pushed them one point clear.

Dean Rock’s shot from the wing appeared to come off an upright and deflect off ‘keeper Shane Murphy and cross his line. The green flag was initially raised, even though a Kerry defender had gone to ground in the build-up for an apparent block-off.

After a discussion with his umpires, Conor Lane disallowed the goal and Niall Scully was black-carded.

Kerry went to town during that ten minutes against 14 men, scoring an unanswered six points, and then added a further 1-2 before the break, including a stoppage-time Dara Moynihan goal, with Dublin’s defence in disarray.

“Obviously I didn’t see why it was disallowed,” said Farrell. “I heard it was very harsh alright. But they’re the breaks, and games turn on those – goals disallowed. We got a black card as a result, down to 14 men, and Kerry punished that really well. They were quite clinical in that period.

“I think in that period, the game just got away from us – we couldn’t manage it. And we were always going to struggle to get back into it then.”

He added: “I’m not an expert in the rules - I was surprised that it could be overturned, on the umpires’ decision. But maybe that is the rule; I’m not terribly sure about that.”

He concluded: “The strongest of Dublin teams who came down here over the years and found it very difficult … obviously with new players in the mix tonight, it was going to be an extra-tough challenge. But I was happy with them. There’s a lot of work to do, a lot of learning needed, and we just keep at it and keep the head down.

“We’ve 14 new players in the panel this year; there’s definitely a period of transition for us. But we still want to be obviously as competitive as we can be come summer-time.”

His opposite number, Jack O’Connor, was thrilled by Kerry’s first half showing – the perfect antidote to how they finished up against Kildare last Sunday, when they were pegged back to parity.

“We were very determined after last weekend that we were going to move the ball quicker and get it in a bit more direct for the forwards,” O’Connor explained.

“For some reason, halfway through the second half above in Newbridge, we just stopped moving the ball and went lateral and tried to hold onto it – and that doesn’t suit us. It’s not our style and it’s not the way we want to play.

“Much happier tonight. Obviously the pitch is bigger here than Newbridge, and there’s a small bit more space. But considering the conditions, I think 1-14 was a great score in the first half.”