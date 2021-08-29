| 16.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There wasn’t even a hint that any of the Tyrone players had been impacted in the slightest by Covid

Pat Spillane

Kerry can have no excuses as Red Hand were hungrier, fitter, fresher, sharper and more organised

Tyrone players and staff in the post-match huddle after their All-Ireland SFC semi-final win over Kerry at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tyrone players and staff in the post-match huddle after their All-Ireland SFC semi-final win over Kerry at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tyrone players and staff in the post-match huddle after their All-Ireland SFC semi-final win over Kerry at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tyrone players and staff in the post-match huddle after their All-Ireland SFC semi-final win over Kerry at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Hand on heart, I never saw this coming.

I doubt if anybody outside Tyrone thought the Ulster champions would overcome the Kingdom – and I suspect the Tyrone fans who travelled to Croke Park would have been happy to see their minor teams take the All-Ireland and their senior side give a good account of themselves.

Instead, the minors lost to Meath and the senior team came back to haunt Kerry – just like they did between 2003 and 2008.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy