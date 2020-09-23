| 5.3°C Dublin

'There was never any flair with me... I didn't have any flair to begin with' - Dubs star Daly reflects on glittering career

With seven All-Irelands over a 12-year Dubs career, Daly takes ‘special’ memories into retirement

Dublin&rsquo;s Darren Daly has retired Expand
Paul Flynn, left, Bernard Brogan, centre, and Darren Daly of Dublin, with Ella O'Gara and Jamie Brogan and the Sam Maguire Cup during the 2017 All-Ireland Champions Homecoming at Smithfield Square in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
Dublin players, from left, Darren Daly - with his two-year-old son Odhrán - Jonny Cooper and Paul Flynn following the Leinster final win over Laois in 2018 Expand

Dublin&rsquo;s Darren Daly has retired

Dublin’s Darren Daly has retired

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

“I KEPT it very, very simple,” says Darren Daly, reflecting on his 12-year inter-county career from the vantage point of recent retirement, outlining his contribution to the greatest concentration of success in Dublin GAA history.

There was never any flair with me... I didn’t have any flair to begin with!”

In those 12 transformative years, Dublin won seven All-Irelands and Daly was there for all in some guise or other, coming off the bench in six of their nine final appearances.

