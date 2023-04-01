‘There was massive emotion’ – Sligo players dedicate league victory to Red Óg Murphy on his anniversary

Sligo players celebrate after the Allianz Football League Division 4 Final

Conor Breslin

Sligo players have dedicated their Division 4 league win to their late teammate Red Óg Murphy on the one-year anniversary of his death after overcoming Wicklow by two points in Croke Park.

Latest NewsMore